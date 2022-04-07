Yesterday we told you about the “fed up” governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, and his plan to bus illegal immigrants to Washington, DC and drop them off at the U.S. Capitol:

BREAKING: Texas Governor Greg Abbott announces Texas will begin using charter buses to ship illegal immigrants to Washington D.C. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 6, 2022

Here’s what Gov. Abbott said:

To help local officials whose communities are being overwhelmed by hordes of illegal immigrants who are being dropped off by the Biden administration, Texas is providing charter buses to send these illegal immigrants to Washington, DC. We are sending them to the United States Capitol where the Biden administration will be able to more immediately be able to address the needs of the people that they are allowing to come across our border.

At today’s White House briefing, Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked future MSNBC host and current White House press secretary Jen Psaki about Gov. Abbott’s plan, and suddenly the Biden White House wasn’t sounding so welcoming:

White House sure sounds like they don’t want illegal immigrants coming to their town, but they’re fine with them coming to yours. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 7, 2022

The negative effects of decisions made inside the bubble are never supposed to be felt inside that same bubble, and they get really angry at any suggestions otherwise. Psaki said Gov. Abbott doesn’t have the legal authority over what to do with people in the country illegally:

Doocy: “The Texas Governor is saying that he’s going to start bussing border crossers to Washington DC, when they get here are you guys going to help them find a place to stay?” Psaki: "The governor of Texas…does not have the legal authority to compel anyone to get on a bus." pic.twitter.com/9vdQezPiel — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 7, 2022

Wow, Psaki did not like that question.

Jen Psaki's blood visibly BOILS when Peter Doocy asks her about TX Gov. @GregAbbott_TX's plans to send illegal border crossers to DC on CHARTER BUSES Watch. pic.twitter.com/ZcgY69ENtx — Danny De Urbina (@dannydeurbina) April 7, 2022

Maybe Psaki’s blood would boil even more if somebody were to make this proposal:

Put them in Hollywood and Martha's vineyard https://t.co/1UPbFcBbIL — John (@jvega620) April 7, 2022

Just imagine the triggering!

***

