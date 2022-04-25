The Biden administration’s reckless disregard for border security comes with real and very tragic consequences, and here’s the latest example of that:

NEW: First photos of 22-year-old TX National Guard SPC. Bishop E. Evans of Arlington, TX, who has been missing since Friday morning and is presumed to have drowned in the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass after he jumped in to save lives. Photos courtesy of his family. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/989c7iWAMI — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 24, 2022

BREAKING: Texas Rangers have determined that the two migrants a TX National Guard soldier tried to save before drowning in the Rio Grande were “involved in illicit transnational narcotics trafficking”, and are in federal custody. Soldier still missing, family notified. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 23, 2022

Horrible. The fact that the border is a disaster by design makes stories like that even more maddening.

American hero, who will go unmentioned by this corrupt administration. — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) April 24, 2022

Katie Pavlich can’t help but notice that Biden is staying very quiet about this story:

President Joe Biden has not issued a statement yet about this drowning. It’s been two days since the incident. He is golfing today. https://t.co/bc8WuimG8l — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 24, 2022

Jen Psaki was asked about it at today’s briefing, but nothing from Biden:

This is still true. https://t.co/qe2wIwktCA — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) April 25, 2022

The Biden administration and the Democrats can’t get any kind of “whipping migrants” narrative out of this so they likely won’t have any comment. We wouldn’t expect any statement to come directly from Biden (unless they can figure out a way to blame it on Republicans).

He doesn’t care….if there is no political benefit he wont do it. — Tim Fassnacht (@TimFassnacht) April 25, 2022

Sadly, Fox News’ Bill Melugin has reported that a body has been recovered:

BREAKING: Multiple sources confirm the body of missing TX National Guard soldier SPC. Bishop Evans was found this morning. He is presumed to have drowned after jumping into the Rio Grande to save two people crossing illegally in Eagle Pass on Friday.

Pic from source. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/6Ahij5a8BD — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 25, 2022

It’s tragic and never should have happened. Can somebody at least ask Kamala Harris about it? After all, she’s supposedly in charge of the situation at the border even though she has yet to actually go there.

