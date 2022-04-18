Last September, President Biden vowed that Border Patrol officers who many Democrats accused of “whipping” Haitian migrants “would pay” for things they never actually did:

Also in September of last year, Jen Psaki doubled down on the “horrific and horrible” video and photos:

The Department of Homeland Security promised an investigation, and they were obviously in no rush. However, there are now reports that the DHS has cleared those Border Patrol agents of any wrongdoing:

The Border Patrol agents accused of “whipping” Haitian migrants last September have been cleared of criminal wrongdoing — but remain under an administrative investigation that could cost them their jobs six months after the initial probe began, The Post learned Tuesday.

The administrative investigation is being conducted by Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Personal Responsibility (ORP), according to Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council.

At today’s briefing, Peter Doocy asked if the White House will apologize to the agents involved, and clearly the answer is “no”:

The Biden White House got some narrative mileage out of the bogus claim and obviously they don’t care who got smeared in the process, so there won’t be any apologies.

Does it remotely sound like any apologies are forthcoming? Nope.

They’re beyond shameless.

That’s how they operate.

