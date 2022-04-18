Last September, President Biden vowed that Border Patrol officers who many Democrats accused of “whipping” Haitian migrants “would pay” for things they never actually did:

Biden on the lie that border patrol were using whips on illegal immigrants at the border: "To see people treated like they did? Horses running them over? People being strapped? It's outrageous. I promise you, those people will pay." pic.twitter.com/Jx79KoYTy9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 24, 2021

Also in September of last year, Jen Psaki doubled down on the “horrific and horrible” video and photos:

.@PressSec says that the distinction between whipping immigrants and using horse reins does not change the circumstances regarding the investigation and disciplining of border patrol agents. "Our reaction to the photos has not changed." pic.twitter.com/a6eAHF7N24 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 27, 2021

The Department of Homeland Security promised an investigation, and they were obviously in no rush. However, there are now reports that the DHS has cleared those Border Patrol agents of any wrongdoing:

The Border Patrol agents accused of “whipping” Haitian migrants last September have been cleared of criminal wrongdoing — but remain under an administrative investigation that could cost them their jobs six months after the initial probe began, The Post learned Tuesday. The administrative investigation is being conducted by Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Personal Responsibility (ORP), according to Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council.

At today’s briefing, Peter Doocy asked if the White House will apologize to the agents involved, and clearly the answer is “no”:

Jen Psaki refuses to apologize for the White House's smear campaign against border patrol agents who were accused and have now been cleared of whipping migrants at the southern border. pic.twitter.com/8dclkPIEWb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 18, 2022

The Biden White House got some narrative mileage out of the bogus claim and obviously they don’t care who got smeared in the process, so there won’t be any apologies.

Doocy: "We've been told that the mounted Border Patrol officers [Biden] accused of whipping migrants had been notified they will not face criminal charges. So when is [he] going to apologize to them? Psaki says she doesn't have an "update on that." pic.twitter.com/yKsEw99evn — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 18, 2022

Doocy: Biden "said that they were whipping people, which would be a criminal offense and they've been told they're not going to be criminally charged." Psaki: "And there was an investigation into that, and I'll let [DHS] announce any conclusion of that investigation." pic.twitter.com/s3BKzm2xH3 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 18, 2022

Does it remotely sound like any apologies are forthcoming? Nope.

Unsurprising move by Psaki. She, Biden, Harris, Mayorkas and many other Dems/media members ran with nonsense accusations without giving it a second thought because they wanted a distraction from the humanitarian disaster under the international bridge. https://t.co/DNxjMbBkIh — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) April 18, 2022

They’re beyond shameless.

So it’s inappropriate for her to comment on the situation because the completion of the formal investigation hasn’t been announced yet — but it was fine for the president (and her) to make dramatic and false accusations at the time? https://t.co/9jzst8jqwM — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 18, 2022

That’s how they operate.

Recommended Twitchy Video