White House press secretary Jen Psaki was a Very Special Guest on “CBS Mornings” today.

Understandably, the hot topic of “whip-wielding, horseback-riding” Border Patrol agents attacking Haitian migrants came up in conversation, and understandably, Psaki had some thoughts about it:

.⁦@PressSec⁩ tells ⁦@CBSMornings⁩ that President Biden thought images of whip-wielding, horseback-riding patrol agents among Haitian migrants in Texas were “horrific and horrible.” “That's not who the Biden and Harris administration is,” Psaki says. pic.twitter.com/Rgt1k5uvLG — darlene superville (@dsupervilleap) September 21, 2021

“This is not who we are.” Watch:

WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki says Biden found viral videos of Border Patrol being aggressive with Haitian migrants “horrific.” “This is not who we are," Psaki says. "That’s not who the Biden-Harris administration is." pic.twitter.com/T5nPVAjih7 — The Recount (@therecount) September 21, 2021

Sure, Jen.

Psaki is on television "horrified" at something Biden's own DHS Secretary said didn't happen. https://t.co/eBXVs60T7i — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 21, 2021

For the record, here’s what DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said about it yesterday:

DHS chief pushes back on claim whips used against Haitian migrants https://t.co/DUbABysSTe pic.twitter.com/vHwZ4q4PcJ — New York Post (@nypost) September 21, 2021

That changed somewhat overnight:

DHS Sec. Mayorkas on troubling viral videos of Border Patrol being aggressive with Haitian migrants: "One cannot weaponize a horse to aggressively attack a child. That is unacceptable. That is not what our policies and our training require … We will not tolerate mistreatment." pic.twitter.com/fpkNrDv90w — The Recount (@therecount) September 21, 2021

Because that’s not who the Biden-Harris administration is, right, Mr. Secretary?

WOW, guessing Mayorkas got a call between last night and this morning. If leaning in to misinformation about the border patrol (they you already debunked) is your best way to change a conversation about a crisis you’ve pointedly been avoiding for months, you’re failing. pic.twitter.com/QJaasE278f — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 21, 2021

Failing is right. The Biden-Harris administration failed to take the situation at the border seriously. The Biden-Harris administration failed to even address the situation at the border. And now, because of that, Border Patrol agents on horseback are trying to stave off the influx of unvetted — and most likely unvaccinated — migrants.

Because this is, in fact, who the Biden-Harris administration is.

The Biden administration is shocked at what the Biden administration is doing 🤣 — Moose Renzel (@MooseRenzel) September 21, 2021

The Biden Administration is shocked by what the Biden Administration is doing. No one tell the Biden Administration that the Biden Administration gave Putin a multi-billion dollar pipeline, lost Afghanistan, and increased prices for the poorest Americans. https://t.co/63GMlTSRKN — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 21, 2021

They can’t pin this one on Republicans. They can’t pin any of it on Republicans.

Stop spreading misinformation. — Final Khepry likes it ra…wait a bounty on what?! (@KhepryRe) September 21, 2021

Tell the truth, Jen. For once in your life. Because we see through your — and the Biden-Harris administration’s — BS.