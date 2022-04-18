White House press secretary Jen Psaki had quite the full briefing today. Psaki made it clear that Biden and his administration have no intention of apologizing for smearing Border Patrol agents even though it’s clear their “whipping migrants” accusation was BS from the start. Psaki then seemed a little more defeated on behalf of the Biden White House after a judge smacked down the CDC’s mask mandate on airplanes and other forms of public transportation.

As is often the case, Psaki’s most contentious exchange was with Fox News’ Peter Doocy, and it included this follow-up about a Florida judge’s ruling about the CDC’s mask mandate on planes. Psaki’s attempt to dodge the question might remind you a little of how Ketanji Brown Jackson sidestepped the “define ‘woman'” question during the Supreme Court confirmation hearings:

DOOCY: "Why is it that we can sit here in the White House briefing room with no masks, but people can't sit in an airplane cabin with no masks?" PSAKI: "I'm not a doctor. You're not a doctor." pic.twitter.com/8v14ZWNcso — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 18, 2022

That spin sure sounds familiar!

The go to for these loons to refuse to answer common sense questions ….I’m not a biologist…I’m not a doctor — Emmitt Jordan (@Emmitt_Jordan2) April 18, 2022

Same "I'm not a biologist" vibes. You don't need to be one to know basic common sense, and the masks on transportation make no sense. — SowellFood (@SowellFood) April 18, 2022

And you’ll also notice that Psaki didn’t answer the question.

If only a doctor can answer these questions, what has she been doing for the last 15 months? https://t.co/VwYrd5jtDc — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) April 18, 2022

Not that Psaki will care, but let’s go to somebody who IS a doctor:

You do you. Wear a mask or don’t. Mandates are ending. And there is no science supporting bringing them back. — Nicole Saphier, MD (@NBSaphierMD) April 18, 2022

This administration would like everybody to believe that “all doctors agree” but that’s not anywhere close to being the case.

