As soon as President Biden took office he signed an executive order halting oil and gas leases on federal land. Fast forward just over a year and it’s amazing what effect a looming midterm disaster for the Democrats can have on an administration’s policy:

The Biden administration is resuming oil leases on federal land, in a policy turnaround https://t.co/kK7D5LfWWF — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 16, 2022

Just last month Jen Psaki was asked about resuming oil and gas leases on federal land and defended Biden’s decision, saying it wouldn’t have any effect on prices at the pump:

Jen Psaki went off on several WH reporters in March for suggesting the Biden admin should restart sales of oil and gas leases on public lands, repeatedly suggesting the move wouldn't make a difference. Now the admin is doing exactly that. What changed? pic.twitter.com/kd7jmq5BsR — AG🌻 (@AGHamilton29) April 15, 2022

The details here do matter. The admin seems to be offering the leases on significantly less land and at much higher royalties, but it's still a shift in the right direction. One they repeatedly dismissed last month. https://t.co/TobiglxTAS — AG🌻 (@AGHamilton29) April 15, 2022

Wow, the “economics” of it all sure changed a lot in one month:

Doocy: "[Y]ou say…you're going to do everything you can to reduce the impacts…high gas prices have…We're asking other countries to think about…pumping more oil. Why not just do it here?" Psaki insists "federal policies are not limiting the supplies of oil & gas" pic.twitter.com/bZGeewR6v9 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 7, 2022

Psaki: "Let me finish." Doocy: "An executive order, his first week halted new oil and gas leases on public land." Psaki: "Let me give you the facts here & I know that can be inconvenient, but…they're important…There are 9,000 approved…permits…not being used." pic.twitter.com/LkLIL0Cvob — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 7, 2022

When Psaki says “let me give you the facts” you can be sure that what follows will be anything but. Perhaps Doocy could ask Psaki about this next week. She already obviously has a low opinion of him so what the heck!

It’s almost like they have no idea what they are doing https://t.co/vN4LbIV8AR — Matt Cox (@mattcox5) April 16, 2022

Reality keeps getting in the way of the magical utopia this administration would like to create.

Another lie!!! This has got to hurt! https://t.co/lF8muPXQNA — Succeednow (@Succeednow) April 16, 2022

What Psaki meant last month was that restarting oil and gas leases on federal land wouldn’t make any difference — unless Biden’s approval is headed to the bottom of the Mariana Trench, in which case it will make a difference.

She’ll fit right in!

