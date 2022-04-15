Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is a candidate for governor, and she sounds confident that Gov. Ron DeSantis will be defeated in November.

However, the Real Clear Politics polling average has Gov. DeSantis with a solid double-digit lead over Fried, and it’s showing in the campaign trail enthusiasm.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw shared a couple photos that tell a “tale of two press conferences”:

OOF!

Trending

A recent Fried for Governor event didn’t exactly scream Nikki-Mentum:

Is Fried’s campaign following the Biden strategy? Maybe!

However, it probably won’t turn out for Fried the way it did for Biden.

Throw in a few softball questions from “journalists” and the resemblance would be uncanny.

We certainly hope that’s the case in November!

***

Related:

Christina Pushaw solves the case after Nikki Fried campaign’s statement about ‘fishing attack’ on Twitter account

NOT a great look! Nikki Fried defends Ketanji Brown Jackson for being ‘soft’ on sex offenders and HOO BOY it goes really wrong

Increasingly desperate Nikki Fried hopes her mad spelling skillz will be the key to defeating Ron DeSantis

Nikki Fried’s show of solidarity with Ukraine ‘is the most low effort virtue signaling you can do’ — and it’s *still* a huge fail [photo]

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Christina PushawFloridaGov. Ron DeSantisGovernor of FloridaNikki Fried

Recommended Twitchy Video