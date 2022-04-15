Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is a candidate for governor, and she sounds confident that Gov. Ron DeSantis will be defeated in November.

So when @TomBrady and the Bucs win the Super Bowl next season, I’m going to invite the @Buccaneers to our Governor’s Mansion. #GOAT𓃵 — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) March 13, 2022

However, the Real Clear Politics polling average has Gov. DeSantis with a solid double-digit lead over Fried, and it’s showing in the campaign trail enthusiasm.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw shared a couple photos that tell a “tale of two press conferences”:

A tale of 2 press conferences today. pic.twitter.com/1Vs91S1Qoq — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 14, 2022

OOF!

Their were lots of people at the boss lady's event. They were just all dressed as empty seats. — Nikki's Watch (@NikkisWatch) April 14, 2022

And I see a crowd behind her dressed as trees — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 14, 2022

A recent Fried for Governor event didn’t exactly scream Nikki-Mentum:

@NikkiFried starts by addressing Gov. DeSantis signing off on the ban on abortions after 15-weeks. @weartv pic.twitter.com/sKCO70k1Jh — Olivia Iverson (@OliviaIversonTV) April 14, 2022

I can count around 30 people here at this #Pensacola event, not including @NikkiFried’s staff. pic.twitter.com/swzJrGDScG — Olivia Iverson (@OliviaIversonTV) April 14, 2022

Is Fried’s campaign following the Biden strategy? Maybe!

I guess Nikki is following Joe Biden's campaign strategy since he got more votes than any president in history. 😂 https://t.co/lXRz4wNSwM — Jeff Rodgers (@GreatLakesEqip) April 15, 2022

However, it probably won’t turn out for Fried the way it did for Biden.

Add some spray painted circles and it's a biden rally. https://t.co/5NeqyE22qd — Eddy Krutch🍊 (@KrutchEddy) April 15, 2022

Throw in a few softball questions from “journalists” and the resemblance would be uncanny.

Full house, I see 🤣 — 🐊🦈 Gwendolyn Jo.🎣 🇺🇲 (@FLANATIVE71) April 14, 2022

When progressives like @NikkiFried and @BetoORourke have huge followings on twitter, but very little following in person. Remember social media isn't real life. Real Americans don't believe in their socialist ideals. https://t.co/A4YpTn0afM — Clinton Rarey (@clintrarey) April 15, 2022

We certainly hope that’s the case in November!

