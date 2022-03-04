Florida Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Nikki Fried prides herself on her toned, muscular physique.

Ron DeSantis said if he vaxxed publicly it would be a “gun show.” He chose not to, continuing his clown show. Here is what real strength looks like. pic.twitter.com/jPvvrxGw2F — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) April 7, 2021

And we certainly don’t begrudge her that. But it seems pretty safe to conclude that after putting so much energy into her physical fitness, the poor thing just didn’t have any left for her brain.

This morning, she shared her contribution to the Ukraine solidarity effort:

We lit our building in blue and yellow— for Ukraine and for democracy. 🇺🇦🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3tiwgqZVaU — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) March 4, 2022

Screenshotted for posterity, of course:

Hmmm.

So strange seeing Leftists oppose Leftism just because there's an election coming up. https://t.co/Q9kG2FWdga — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) March 4, 2022

While that certainly is notable and interesting to consider, it’s not what most of us are focused on when we look at that photo.

The famously blue, purple/pink, and yellow Ukrainian flag. https://t.co/tRPqx5GosU — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 4, 2022

Did Volodymyr Zelensky have it changed sometime in the last week and forget to tell everyone except for Nikki Fried?

Can you move to PA? We need you here. — Jeff Vermeire (@vuhrmeyer) March 4, 2022

Oh? Does Pennsylvania need a flag redesign, too?

Did you only have one yellow bulb? — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) March 4, 2022

How high were you? — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) March 4, 2022

High enough to think it was a good idea to tweet this.

"Mom, can we get a Ukrainian flag?" "No, we have a Ukrainian flag at home." The flag at home: — Shane Styles (@shaner5000) March 4, 2022

Coming up with creative new colors for the Ukrainian flag is Agriculture — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 4, 2022

Maybe that’s it.

So did the Empire State Building! pic.twitter.com/i1PBmvLheo — Razor (@hale_razor) March 4, 2022

I made a blue and yellow flag – for Ukraine and for democracy pic.twitter.com/hMuzT8KHtV — Cox (@HOLYSMKES) March 4, 2022

Let me clear. She’s the only statewide elected Democrat in Florida. Florida Democrats sent their best and this is the result. Adding purple to the Ukrainian flag. https://t.co/vkUYsBhOTa — Sunny McSunnyface 🇺🇦 🌻 (@sunnyright) March 4, 2022

It’s actually kind of impressive, in its own special way.

Recommended Twitchy Video