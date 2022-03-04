Florida Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Nikki Fried prides herself on her toned, muscular physique.
Ron DeSantis said if he vaxxed publicly it would be a “gun show.” He chose not to, continuing his clown show.
Here is what real strength looks like. pic.twitter.com/jPvvrxGw2F
And we certainly don’t begrudge her that. But it seems pretty safe to conclude that after putting so much energy into her physical fitness, the poor thing just didn’t have any left for her brain.
This morning, she shared her contribution to the Ukraine solidarity effort:
We lit our building in blue and yellow— for Ukraine and for democracy.
🇺🇦🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/3tiwgqZVaU
Screenshotted for posterity, of course:
Hmmm.
So strange seeing Leftists oppose Leftism just because there's an election coming up. https://t.co/Q9kG2FWdga
While that certainly is notable and interesting to consider, it’s not what most of us are focused on when we look at that photo.
The famously blue, purple/pink, and yellow Ukrainian flag. https://t.co/tRPqx5GosU
Did Volodymyr Zelensky have it changed sometime in the last week and forget to tell everyone except for Nikki Fried?
Can you move to PA? We need you here.
Oh? Does Pennsylvania need a flag redesign, too?
Did you only have one yellow bulb?
How high were you?
High enough to think it was a good idea to tweet this.
"Mom, can we get a Ukrainian flag?"
"No, we have a Ukrainian flag at home."
The flag at home:
Lmao wtf https://t.co/jlBXVULvNO
Coming up with creative new colors for the Ukrainian flag is Agriculture
Maybe that’s it.
So did the Empire State Building! pic.twitter.com/i1PBmvLheo
I made a blue and yellow flag – for Ukraine and for democracy pic.twitter.com/hMuzT8KHtV
Let me clear. She’s the only statewide elected Democrat in Florida.
Florida Democrats sent their best and this is the result.
Adding purple to the Ukrainian flag. https://t.co/vkUYsBhOTa
It’s actually kind of impressive, in its own special way.
