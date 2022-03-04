Florida Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Nikki Fried prides herself on her toned, muscular physique.

And we certainly don’t begrudge her that. But it seems pretty safe to conclude that after putting so much energy into her physical fitness, the poor thing just didn’t have any left for her brain.

This morning, she shared her contribution to the Ukraine solidarity effort:

Screenshotted for posterity, of course:

Hmmm.

Trending

While that certainly is notable and interesting to consider, it’s not what most of us are focused on when we look at that photo.

Did Volodymyr Zelensky have it changed sometime in the last week and forget to tell everyone except for Nikki Fried?

Oh? Does Pennsylvania need a flag redesign, too?

High enough to think it was a good idea to tweet this.

Maybe that’s it.

It’s actually kind of impressive, in its own special way.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bluecolorsNikki FriedpurpleUkraineUkrainian flagyellow

Recommended Twitchy Video