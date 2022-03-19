Florida agriculture commissioner and Democrat gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried’s Twitter account was apparently hacked Saturday afternoon:

Uh oh…

Trending

Fried’s office put out a statement and called what happened a “fishing attack”:

Fortunately, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw quickly found the culprit:

LOL! Oh my…

“Phishing”… “fishing”… whatever.

OUCH.

***

Related:

‘Isn’t this kind of illegal’: Nikki Fried floats the idea of teaming up with Rick Wilson and the Lincoln Project

Nikki Fried’s show of solidarity with Ukraine ‘is the most low effort virtue signaling you can do’ — and it’s *still* a huge fail [photo]

Nikki Fried takes on Ron DeSantis with a combo Karen and cat meme. How will he ever recover?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Christina PushawFloridaGov. Ron DeSantishackingNikki Fried

Recommended Twitchy Video