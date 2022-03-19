Florida agriculture commissioner and Democrat gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried’s Twitter account was apparently hacked Saturday afternoon:

HACKED: Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried’s Twitter account was hacked this evening. The account of the Democratic gubernatorial candidate now shows a bunch of NFT tweets. @NBC2 pic.twitter.com/5lTlcncTTt — Gage Goulding – NBC2 (@GageGoulding) March 19, 2022

Uh oh…

Nikki Fried got hacked and somehow her content… got better? https://t.co/ixpJSM08Wv — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 20, 2022

Nikki Fried got hacked 😂 pic.twitter.com/SdOFMue3Gy — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 19, 2022

I knew @NikkiFried fundraising numbers were bad, but didn’t think she would get this desperate https://t.co/O8RE6Vclvm pic.twitter.com/sBLg1Osibv — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 19, 2022

Fried’s office put out a statement and called what happened a “fishing attack”:

Statement from Nikki Fried re her Twitter account being hacked. pic.twitter.com/w1UScHv7Q7 — Peter Schorsch 🇺🇦 (@PeterSchorschFL) March 19, 2022

Fortunately, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw quickly found the culprit:

case solved it was a “fishing attack” 👀 pic.twitter.com/z8HoaksY9N — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 20, 2022

LOL! Oh my…

Always, always, always proofread your statements before sending them out. Amateur mistake. https://t.co/H8DR7Ys8Qq — Brittany (@bccover) March 20, 2022

“Phishing”… “fishing”… whatever.

In fairness, Lincoln Project guys are good at hacking twitter accounts — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 20, 2022

OUCH.

social media team at nikki for gov https://t.co/UrnA3qLxl8 pic.twitter.com/HwsMHfO5Y4 — Guy Montag (@UpholdErudition) March 20, 2022

***

