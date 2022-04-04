Having solved all other problems in California (cue eye roll), Gov. Gavin Newsom has been focused like a laser on… Florida.

The Parental Rights in Education bill that Gov. DeSantis recently signed into law has Gov. Newsom having a fever dream that Disney might actually pack up, leave Orlando and take the Magic Kingdom to California:

This bill was born out of a LIE – that people “become gay” by talking about it. But the harm it will cause LGBTQ kids is all too real. Hurting children isn’t just un-American – it’s monstrous.https://t.co/AKA7wdHaAb — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 28, 2022

Hey Disney – We here in California respect your employees’ families. We think our LGBTQ residents are part of what makes our state great. Let’s talk.https://t.co/C7QzkiEXWg — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 29, 2022

Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Gov. DeSantis, saw her reply about Newsom in the NY Times, and the paper even included her favorite part:

Nice to see the New York Times used my favorite part of my quote to them. pic.twitter.com/UYlLaO7sTO — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 4, 2022

This sums it up perfectly (emphasis ours):

A spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who is a Republican presidential contender, noted in an email that Disneyland was closed three times longer than Disney World during the pandemic, and that hundreds of thousands of Americans moved to Florida between April 2020 and July 2021 while hundreds of thousands left California. Newsom, she wrote, “is doing a better job as a U-Haul salesman.” “Politicians in California do not have veto power over legislation passed in Florida,” the spokesperson, Christina Pushaw, added. “Gov. Newsom should focus on solving the problems in his own state.”

Newsom has himself said that parts of his own state resemble a third-world country, so it’s no wonder he’d rather try and distract from that by putting the attention on Florida.

