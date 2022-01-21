Earlier this month we told you about the underreported problem of package theft from trains along a railway in Los Angeles. The scene looks apocalyptic:

Keep hearing of train burglaries in LA on the scanner so went to #LincolnHeights to see it all. And… there’s looted packages as far as the eye can see. Amazon packages, @UPS boxes, unused Covid tests, fishing lures, epi pens. Cargo containers left busted open on trains. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/JvNF4UVy2K — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 13, 2022

I’m told by law enforcement these @UPS bags are especially sought after by thieves opening cargo containers… they are often full of boxes with merchandise bound for residential addresses. More valuable than say, a cargo container full of low value bulky items like toilet paper. pic.twitter.com/Tj5bQNIeby — John Schreiber (@johnschreiber) January 13, 2022

Combine that with rampant crime, homelessness and other major problems in cities like L.A. and San Francisco, and it’s a horrific mess created by lefty politicians.

Speaking of lefty politicians, California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited a train theft site and was stunned by what happens when crime is not only tolerated but practically encouraged:

“I’m asking myself, what the hell is going on? We look like a third-world country," @GavinNewsom says at site of L.A. train theft — Jeremy B. White (@JeremyBWhite) January 20, 2022

If Newsom really wants to know why this is happening, somebody hand him a mirror.

“This is not one-off. This is organized theft. These are organized gangs of people,” Newsom says, then apologizes for saying “gangs,” says wasn’t “pejorative” — Jeremy B. White (@JeremyBWhite) January 20, 2022

Notice how liberal politicians operate: Newsom visited a site where crime runs rampant and he was the one apologizing for noticing (Newsom should apologize, but for different reasons).

Who’s to blame for the mess? Nobody in particular:

“There’s a burden of responsibility and all of us share that, and that’s why I’m here," Newsom says. "I don’t think anyone particularly cares about who to blame*, I think they care about what we’re going to do." *campaign managers will disagree with this one — Jeremy B. White (@JeremyBWhite) January 20, 2022

Of course no blame should be assigned, especially because Newsom knows where it will lead.

“My frustration with this in particular is the images look like a third-world country,” repeats @GavinNewsom, clearly concerned about how California is perceived — Jeremy B. White (@JeremyBWhite) January 20, 2022

Rest assured that Newsom’s “solutions” will likely make the problems worse.

He was Lieutenant Governor for 8 years before he was Governor. He's been in charge of the state for over a decade. — You Should Have Voted For Jo (@colorblindk1d) January 21, 2022

Incompetent boob leader responsible for degradation of once Golden State to third world state wonders why state is now third world. Someone get this man and his party a mirror. https://t.co/xyZJk4E9Eq — Jasen Boyens (@BoyensJC) January 21, 2022

Perhaps the Governor is unaware what has happened to the city where he was once mayor. 2018: San Francisco's downtown area is more contaminated with drug needles, garbage, and feces than some of the world's poorest slumshttps://t.co/Uz8e7eMCJI — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) January 21, 2022

It’s almost as if wherever Newsom and his “progressive” policies go, “third world” disaster follows.

California voted for this. And will again 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/S9XLhYogkf — CTIronman (@CTIronman) January 21, 2022

Unreal.

Recommended Twitchy Video