Earlier this month we told you about the underreported problem of package theft from trains along a railway in Los Angeles. The scene looks apocalyptic:

Combine that with rampant crime, homelessness and other major problems in cities like L.A. and San Francisco, and it’s a horrific mess created by lefty politicians.

Speaking of lefty politicians, California Gov. Gavin Newsom visited a train theft site and was stunned by what happens when crime is not only tolerated but practically encouraged:

If Newsom really wants to know why this is happening, somebody hand him a mirror.

Trending

Notice how liberal politicians operate: Newsom visited a site where crime runs rampant and he was the one apologizing for noticing (Newsom should apologize, but for different reasons).

Who’s to blame for the mess? Nobody in particular:

Of course no blame should be assigned, especially because Newsom knows where it will lead.

Rest assured that Newsom’s “solutions” will likely make the problems worse.

It’s almost as if wherever Newsom and his “progressive” policies go, “third world” disaster follows.

Unreal.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: californiacrimeGov. Gavin Newsomtheftthird-world country

Recommended Twitchy Video