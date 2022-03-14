Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is up for re-election in November, and in spite of the Democrats insisting that he’ll soon be out of that job, the numbers just don’t appear to be moving in a direction the Left would like to see:

BREAKING: by a SEVEN POINT margin, voters in the DEMOCRATIC county Miami-Dade Florida said Governor DeSantis (R) should be RE-ELECTED again Miami-Dade FL elections trends

2016: (D) Clinton +30

2020: (D) Biden +7

✅ 23 point shift towards GOP Bendixen and Amandi (D) Poll pic.twitter.com/1njCYfLMG7 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) March 14, 2022

Christina Pushaw, press secretary for DeSantis, adds even more context to the poll that will have state Dems flailing even more desperately:

And this is from a polling firm run by Democrat MSNBC operative Amandi. Keep doubling down on K-3 gender theory FlaDems, you’re doing great 😅 https://t.co/bOJpxPymWr — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 14, 2022

Democrats running against DeSantis are talking as if they’re running for office in California and that doesn’t appear to be helping them.

If Desantis wins Miami-Dade its over. — Mike Rathbone (@MikeRathbone86) March 14, 2022

I wouldn’t be surprised if the margin is higher in head to head matchups. — Pete🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@usafss74) March 14, 2022

Gov. DeSantis recently put out a video calling out media misrepresenting the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill and should keep doing so again and again.

