Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is up for re-election in November, and in spite of the Democrats insisting that he’ll soon be out of that job, the numbers just don’t appear to be moving in a direction the Left would like to see:

Christina Pushaw, press secretary for DeSantis, adds even more context to the poll that will have state Dems flailing even more desperately:

Democrats running against DeSantis are talking as if they’re running for office in California and that doesn’t appear to be helping them.

Gov. DeSantis recently put out a video calling out media misrepresenting the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill and should keep doing so again and again.

