Late this week the CDC released new relaxed mask guidance and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is reviewing it:

We are evaluating the CDC's new guidance, and we will update New Yorkers on potential changes as we work through the details and coordinate with all stakeholders in our school communities across our state. https://t.co/1n4bfoDjGc — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) February 26, 2022

Governor Ron DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw added some ironic context:

You tweeted this from Florida, where kids can breathe freely — Christina Pushaw #BuckTheCDC 🐊🚛 (@ChristinaPushaw) February 26, 2022

Perhaps the Democrat governors talked about the need to keep kids masked in school during their weekend meetings in Florida.

