Michael Womack is the communications manager for Equality Florida and president of the Hillsborough Young Democrats. He’s very prolific, you see. A real go-getter.

But despite the fact that he’s got his hands full with job responsibilities, he still has time to wage war on Public Enemy No. 1, Ron DeSantis. Via DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw, of course:

Deplatform Christina Pushaw. — Michael Womack (@MichaelPWomack) March 6, 2022

And there you have it.

Woke Leftists – afraid of ideas that conflict with their isolated bubble world. https://t.co/AKbqaqIcJZ — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) March 7, 2022

I’m gonna guess that he proclaims to hate fascists while being one, funny how that works. https://t.co/8UcTIdehDn — Jenn Roladex Holmsted (@JHolmsted) March 7, 2022

SILENCE MY DETRACTORS!!! https://t.co/8UcTIdehDn — Jenn Roladex Holmsted (@JHolmsted) March 7, 2022

90% of leftism is silencing speech https://t.co/shDHuioaDd — Renna (@RennaW) March 7, 2022

*At least 90% of leftism is silencing speech.

National Review senior writer Dan McLaughlin put together a quick but cutting thread that uses Michael Womack’s call for deplatforming Pushaw to illustrate just how upside-downish the Left’s perspective has become. Fascists, heal thyselves:

The enemies of free speech & open debate don't even bother hiding it these days. https://t.co/lyuhTprGPo — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 7, 2022

This is illiberalism: "we can ban people who disagree with us, so long as we alone get to decide what's offensive." You'd sing a different tune if you didn't have faith that the speech-banners are on your side. https://t.co/dtjktJTAR3 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 7, 2022

The lefties with their fingers on the “BAN” button never think that they’ll be targeted. And they never consider the message they’re sending when they try to silence any opposing thought or speech.

If you're trying to prevent adults from hearing opposing political or cultural views in a public forum, you're confessing that your arguments can't stand up to disagreement. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 7, 2022

The cultural Left has all manner of beastly, abusive, dehumanizing opinions. They want the law to allow the mass murder of unborn children. They're promoting genital mutilation for minors. Any decent person should be shocked & offended. But they want to ban disagreement! — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) March 7, 2022

Well, at least they’re consistent.

Anyway, we can’t end this post without getting Christina Pushaw’s $0.02. After all, she’s the one Womack wants to deplatform:

You can always just mute me dude — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 7, 2022

Pffft. As if. Then what would Michael do all day? Just sit by the phone and wait for Pushaw’s call?

Actually, that’s probably exactly what he’d do:

I think this means he wants to date you. That’s how this works, right? — Amy “Ice Shanty Hoe” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 7, 2022

Yep!

Recommended Twitchy Video