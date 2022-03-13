Last week, Disney CEO Bob Chapek buckled under pressure from employees and social media by issuing a statement denouncing Florida’s Parental Rights in Education bill (or what opponents call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill). Chapek’s statement said that the company would oppose similar legislation across the country.

Others are also calling on Disney to ramp up opposition to the Florida bill. For example, the Washington Post’s Jennifer Rubin thinks Disney needs to extend their boycott of Russia to include Florida.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has joined the parade by saying Disney should move those Florida jobs to California:

Disney, the door is open to bring those jobs back to California – the state that actually represents the values of your workers. https://t.co/kbCi7Zgs90 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) March 13, 2022

Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, pointed out the extreme irony in Newsom’s offer:

Gavin Newsom kept Disneyland closed for 13 months straight. 🤣 https://t.co/Ob0ONdfAga — Christina Pushaw 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) March 13, 2022

LOL! You can’t make this stuff up. Also, do Dems (or certain “conservative” WaPo writers) actually expect Disney to pack up the whole Magic Kingdom and leave Orlando?

I do not know where DeSantis picked this woman up but she is worth 20 times her weight in gold. If she ever becomes his spokeswoman in the White House, the press conferences will be nuclear. https://t.co/hNkceNO2J5 — Lena (@LenaandLucy) March 13, 2022

Is that too much to hope for? Stay tuned.

***

