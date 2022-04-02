Former Obama adviser David Axelrod has described a situation that would be quite unfortunate for Americans of lesser means, and it is indeed a concerning problem:

I've been taking an RX for a chronic condition for years. This week, I learned my insurance no longer covers it. Now the cost is $639-a-month! How many people can afford that?

"Your money or your life" is a hell of choice that people shouldn't have to face. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) April 2, 2022

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to Axelrod’s tweet with these comments about the ironically named “Affordable Care Act”:

When I waitressed, I had to pay $100s/month for the privilege of paying thousands in deductibles each year for ACA insurance that didn’t really cover RXs. It was cheaper/the best $ option to just go uninsured and prayed nothing happened. One reason why I support Medicare for All — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 2, 2022

Hmm, that’s interesting.

“The government run program didn’t work for me which is why I support an even bigger and more complicated government program” https://t.co/WqTyBfW45s — finchmachine (@finchmachine) April 3, 2022

It’s amazing how the “pro-big government socialist” mind works. Wasn’t Obamacare supposed to lower premiums, prescription costs and increase the quality of care?

You all told us back in 2010 that Obamacare would fix this. https://t.co/yUINrd0j5x — Sarcastic Cupcake (@SarcasticCupcak) April 3, 2022

Yes they did. A certain current president even said the law was a “big f***ing deal” at the time.

Back when you were working for Obama, you said that canceling my plan and doubling my premiums would fix that. I care just as much about your situation as you cared about mine. https://t.co/Du1piXDGW5 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) April 2, 2022

Well, fair is fair.

This genuinely sucks but also you broke the Democratic Party for 10 years and radicalized judicial politics to pass a bill that was supposed to fix health care. https://t.co/tNKhQcY3ZS — Foster (@foster_type) April 2, 2022

Were you able to keep your doctor? https://t.co/AlNy2BABY4 — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) April 2, 2022

Well of course, because that’s what Axelrod’s former boss promised would happen! Wait, it didn’t quite work out that way after all.

Didn’t your administration fix all that with ObamaCare? https://t.co/8nk3RzYXBE — Curator of Media Malevolence (@rreactor) April 3, 2022

Swear you guys fixed this, David. https://t.co/t63JAh9IPr — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 2, 2022

both sides are dunking on him over this tweet. https://t.co/a3Q1sQmp4H — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) April 2, 2022

Biden voters when they have to buy medications, or gas, or really anything ever: https://t.co/tCXjVtLXcn pic.twitter.com/3E75ILyCI9 — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) April 2, 2022

These Democrats got exactly what they wanted and now they’re complaining about it. So let that be a lesson.

