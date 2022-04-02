Former Obama adviser David Axelrod has described a situation that would be quite unfortunate for Americans of lesser means, and it is indeed a concerning problem:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez responded to Axelrod’s tweet with these comments about the ironically named “Affordable Care Act”:

Hmm, that’s interesting.

It’s amazing how the “pro-big government socialist” mind works. Wasn’t Obamacare supposed to lower premiums, prescription costs and increase the quality of care?

Yes they did. A certain current president even said the law was a “big f***ing deal” at the time.

Well, fair is fair.

Well of course, because that’s what Axelrod’s former boss promised would happen! Wait, it didn’t quite work out that way after all.

These Democrats got exactly what they wanted and now they’re complaining about it. So let that be a lesson.

***

