Man, that recall of the three progressive San Francisco school board members sure has Dems rattled. From David Axelrod:

Parents should absolutely be involved in the schools their kids attend. Politicians absolutely should not! — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) February 16, 2022

Maybe he was hacked?

The polling on this must be really, really awful:

San Francisco School Board recall clearly sending some shockwaves https://t.co/SNYgiY8dnm — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 16, 2022

He does have some explaining to do to his base:

Who do you think funds, oversees, and designs the curriculum for public schools? Oh that's right, "politicians"—also known as the democratic representatives of the voters. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) February 16, 2022

We expect nothing will really change, however:

You might want to advise the @DNC to send this memo @davidaxelrod to chapters and leaders like @vademocrats @FairfaxDems @BryanGrahamVA who have their members and proxies harass, dox and threaten us as parents, many Asian, who challenge their school board tyranny. https://t.co/BRFg7bIWSx — Asra Q. Nomani 🐻 (@AsraNomani) February 16, 2022

And look how fast he changed his tune:

What changed since September, David? pic.twitter.com/XLhRiKNXuQ — Mike Palicz (@Mike_Palicz) February 16, 2022

Have fun in November, libs!

Youngkin’s election was a bellwether for 2022 elections. Parents matter—whether in purple Virginia or deep blue San Francisco. Unions need to be out of the picture going forward. They’re obstacles to progress. Heed @AsraNomani: Don’t poke mama and papa bears. https://t.co/Kv91BnSWVn — Gabriella Hoffman (@Gabby_Hoffman) February 16, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video