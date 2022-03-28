President Biden concluded his speech in Poland on Saturday by saying this about Russian President Vladimir Putin: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power”:

"For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," Biden says of Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/9QY9QidUZS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 26, 2022

The White House almost immediately began performing clean-up duties on that, and a statement was released:

“The President’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change.”

Then on Sunday Biden was asked if his comment about Putin at the end of his speech was calling for a regime change in Russia, and he answered “no.”

Former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta said Biden “created some confusion that wasn’t helpful”:

Obama Defense Secretary Leon Panetta says Biden calling for regime change in Russia "created some confusion that wasn't helpful." "You really got to keep your messages very simple and very direct." pic.twitter.com/KFzfrqAF8F — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 28, 2022

And what was a possible reason Biden created that “confusion”? Panetta floated a theory:

Leon Panetta says on CNN that Biden’s gaffe in Europe about regime change came about because Biden is Irish, and his instinct to internalize human suffering may have overwhelmed him to the point where he was not careful about what he said. Biden needs more discipline Panetta says — Gordon Lubold (@glubold) March 28, 2022

We've reached a NEW LOW in geopolitical analysis. Former CIA Director, former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta just told the World that @POTUS Joe Biden's gaff was the result of him being ☘️ IRISH ☘️ F☘️CK OFF#Ukraine#Russia#FightingIrish#CNN pic.twitter.com/Vnf7rXZ0Ol — 🅱️🅾️ Roll Pats! (@Brian_OC100) March 28, 2022

Well, that’s certainly one take.

Definitely this and not the fact he's 79 years old https://t.co/kh5ZphaaUp — Ben (@benjamarkr) March 28, 2022

In a day full of bad takes on several topics, Leon Panetta manages to come out of the corner with an even more bizarre one. https://t.co/RqIfOqUKQZ — ExecutiveOtaku (@ExecutiveOtaku) March 28, 2022

