President Biden concluded his speech in Poland on Saturday by saying this about Russian President Vladimir Putin: “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power”:

The White House almost immediately began performing clean-up duties on that, and a statement was released:

“The President’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change.”

Then on Sunday Biden was asked if his comment about Putin at the end of his speech was calling for a regime change in Russia, and he answered “no.”

Former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta said Biden “created some confusion that wasn’t helpful”:

And what was a possible reason Biden created that “confusion”? Panetta floated a theory:

Well, that’s certainly one take.

***

