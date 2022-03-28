President Biden’s speech on Saturday in Poland, which was capped off with a “this man cannot remain in power” reference to Russian President Vladimir Putin, had Bill Kristol and others comparing it to Ronald Reagan’s “tear down this wall” address in West Berlin in 1987. The difference of course is that after Reagan’s speech none of his staffers had to immediately rush out to say the president didn’t really mean the words that came out of his mouth.

On Saturday it was White House staffers doing clean-up duty, and President Biden himself grabbed a mop of his own on Sunday to say that “this man cannot remain in power” was not, in fact, a call for a regime change in Russia:

Reporters catch Joe Biden after church: Q: Mr. President, were you calling for regime change? BIDEN: No. — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 27, 2022

Biden says “no” he wasn’t calling for regime change, which is a total lie. He literally said, “For God’s sake, this man cannot remain in power”

pic.twitter.com/QjC3Ioro89 — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) March 27, 2022

If “this man cannot remain in power” didn’t mean regime change maybe somebody can ask Jen Psaki today exactly what it did mean.

It's nice that we have no idea if he's lying or actually can't remember doing it. — Jeff Richman 🇺🇦❤️ (@jcrichman) March 27, 2022

🤡🤡🤡 No! I called for Regime change but didnt call for Regime change…. You didnt hear me say the words I said…to the entire world. OK. https://t.co/V9t3OFZGl6 — Mary Luvs America 🚛🇺🇸🚛 (@MarySmi36126717) March 27, 2022

This isn’t the first time the White House has had to rush out and try to walk back something Biden said.

***

Related:

Biden spends part of Poland speech pitching ‘clean energy,’ pledges to help Europe get through fuel crisis

Mika Brzezinski says that like Reagan, President Joe Biden ‘is keeping tyrants guessing’

Tom Nichols is upset with CNN’s ‘irresponsible’ chyron quoting President Biden’s exact words

HOO BOY, talk about a blue-check buffet of BATSH*TTERY praising Biden’s Russia speech (here are the BEST or worst – LOL)

White House & ‘fact-checkers’ attempt to clean-up what Biden told US troops about Ukraine

Recommended Twitchy Video