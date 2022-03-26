Before departing Poland today, President Biden delivered a speech during which he had warnings for Russian President Vladimir Putin and said that NATO countries stand united. And because this administration is also governed by the “never let a crisis go to waste” philosophy, Biden’s speech contained a section during which the White House’s “clean energy” plan was pitched.

Always Be Closing™:

Pres. Biden’s message to Europe: “Europe must end this dependence on Russian fossil fuels. We must move toward clean and renewable energy and fight the corruption coming from the Kremlin. We must maintain unity.” https://t.co/CAwNAq1OQm pic.twitter.com/WWE1c4RdUz — ABC News (@ABC) March 26, 2022

Even as energy prices surge, Joe Biden still refuses to unleash American energy: "We all need to move" away from fossil fuels. pic.twitter.com/JOkm8O2pPW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 26, 2022

Said Biden:

As a matter of economic security and national security for the survivability of the planet, we all need to move as quickly as possible to clean and renewable energy, and we’ll work together to help get that done.

Gas prices remain very high (as does inflation) and Biden’s pledging to help get Europe through their energy crisis via “clean energy” solutions (that don’t even exist nearly at a level needed to power a society because Dems won’t embrace nuclear)?

The Democratic Party is so beholden to the “climate change” and “LGBTQ” wings of their base that they’re willing to drive their party into extinction before they change course. People paying $5 a gallon do not want to hear about how exciting this opportunity is to go green. https://t.co/2SPr21WXT1 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 26, 2022

The Left is so tied to those pet issues that they’d rather go down in flames than set them aside for even a short amount of time.

Dems are gonna get slaughtered in the midterms https://t.co/z9Br1OT3nF — sorrowen💀💀🏴‍☠️🏴‍☠️ (@sorrowen) March 26, 2022

Make it happen, voters!

