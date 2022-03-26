President Biden’s headed back to the U.S. from his trip overseas that included stops in Belgium and Poland, and some of the remarks Biden delivered along the way are best summed up by Katie Pavlich:

For as much as Biden claims he doesn’t want WWIII, he’s about to stumble us into it with his extraordinary sloppiness. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 26, 2022

Today’s example was heard at the end of Biden’s speech in Poland when he had some strong words about Vladimir Putin:

Biden: “For God’s sake this man cannot remain in power! God bless you all…” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 26, 2022

"For God's sake, this man cannot remain in power," Biden says of Vladimir Putin. pic.twitter.com/9QY9QidUZS — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 26, 2022

Just yesterday the White House had to do some serious clean-up on Biden’s comments to US troops in Poland about “what you’ll see” in Ukraine, and the president’s line at the end of today’s speech about Putin had them grabbing more mops:

🚨President Biden ended his speech seeming to call for regime change in Russia: “For Gods sake, this man cannot remain in power!” Immediately after, a WH official walks that back. “He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change.” pic.twitter.com/kFCJGacwNH — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) March 26, 2022

From a White House official after Biden's speech: “The President’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region. He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change.” — Tarini Parti (@tparti) March 26, 2022

WH is walking back what seemed to be Biden calling for a regime change in Russia. "For god’s sake, this man cannot remain in power.” — Tarini Parti (@tparti) March 26, 2022

Oh, and don’t you dare take what Biden says at face value or you’re doing Putin’s bidding, or something. But the spin from Ben Rhodes earned a retweet from Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain:

notice what they're doing here: take biden at his word and you're a stooge for putin pic.twitter.com/Mqj6McnDOC — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) March 26, 2022

It was quite a week for Biden and his team of janitors:

Multiple times on this trip the WH has clarified Biden’s remarks:

– US won’t use chemical weapons after Biden says US would respond to Russian chemical attack “in kind”

– US troops won’t go to Ukraine after telling 82nd airborne of what horror they’re “about to see” — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) March 26, 2022

In past few days, Biden said U.S. would respond in-kind if Russia uses chemical weapons (WH had to say U.S. would not use CW), suggested U.S. troops were going to Ukraine (WH said they weren’t), & declared Putin cannot remain in power (WH said that isn’t regime change advocacy). — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 26, 2022

Double yikes.

In less than 24 hours they've walked back Biden telling troops they are going to Ukraine and whatever the hell schoolyard threat he thought he was making against a guy with 6257 nuclear warheads.

Things have come to a point where they can't wipe up fast enough after him. https://t.co/p3RyyUFI7h — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) March 26, 2022

The White House spin here is laughable, not just because Biden said Putin “cannot remain in power,” but also because Biden allowed Putin to have power over Europe by waiving sanctions on Nord Stream 2 https://t.co/b8FF8P5Q12 — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) March 26, 2022

And they want everyone to believe that Trump was the one who was weak with Putin.

Clean up on aisle 10. Biden is senile and everyone sees it and knows it. https://t.co/gTPHXZJYhi — Desmo 🇺🇸 (@Desmo2010) March 26, 2022

Does Biden's clean-up crew do windows? — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) March 26, 2022

Many Democrats are calling Biden’s speech in Poland “Kennedy-esque.” Did Kennedy’s staff have to constantly walk back everything JFK said?

