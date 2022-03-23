Everybody remembers how Democrat Sen. Cory Booker behaved during the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing. If there’s anything that falls under the “polar opposite” category to that performance, it’s how Sen. Booker highly praised Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Kentanji Brown Jackson during today’s hearing:

Cory Booker's fawning over Judge Jackson makes her cry. pic.twitter.com/elrTH4FEhG — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 23, 2022

Booker definitely dialed the fawn level up to eleven today. It was a “Spartacus” moment for the ages!

It also makes me cry, but for completely different reasons! — Jay Gordon (@DoctorFog16) March 23, 2022

Booker also used the word “woman” in his remarks, which is confusing because if these hearings have taught us anything, it’s that’s an undefinable word:

“….you got her like any black woman in America has gotten anywhere…”

Don’t get that line. So confused. What is a woman? I am not a biologist — MICHAEL MDW (@michaelsoxfan) March 23, 2022

We’re not biologists either, so we’re also totally baffled by Booker’s use of the term “woman.”

