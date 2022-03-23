Everybody remembers how Democrat Sen. Cory Booker behaved during the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing. If there’s anything that falls under the “polar opposite” category to that performance, it’s how Sen. Booker highly praised Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Kentanji Brown Jackson during today’s hearing:

Booker definitely dialed the fawn level up to eleven today. It was a “Spartacus” moment for the ages!

Trending

Booker also used the word “woman” in his remarks, which is confusing because if these hearings have taught us anything, it’s that’s an undefinable word:

We’re not biologists either, so we’re also totally baffled by Booker’s use of the term “woman.”

***

Related:

Ketanji Brown Jackson still seems a bit too concerned about child pornography offenders getting a bad rap [videos]

Ketanji Brown Jackson assuages skeptics’ concerns with reminder that ‘free speech is supposed to be allowed to happen’

Wait, what? Ketanji Brown Jackson tells Lindsey Graham that she wasn’t aware that Dem Sen. Joe Biden filibustered Janice Rogers Brown

Ketanji Brown Jackson explaining how federal sentencing guidelines for child pornography offenders are out of date is … not the best look

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Judge Ketanji Brown JacksonSCOTUSSen. Cory BookerSupreme Court

Recommended Twitchy Video