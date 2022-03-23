Bill and Hillary Clinton have both tested positive for Covid-19, and Hillary took to Twitter to ask for some movie recommendations to pass the time during the quarantine process:
Clinton asked for something to watch and many were happy to oblige:
DAMNNNNNnnnnnnnnn pic.twitter.com/tPvtlovcgQ
— Bruce The Gay (@HomoConch) March 23, 2022
— RyanRI (@ryansousa4) March 23, 2022
Ouch!
Man, did she tee that up perfectly or what?
— Amy “Ice Shanty Hoe” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 23, 2022
Thanks for that, Hillary!
You'll love it.
— Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) March 22, 2022
I’ve got a few movie recommendations. And a few books. #DerelictionofDuty#HillaryTheMovie
Feel better.
— Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 23, 2022
The new @MonicaLewinsky movie on #Netflix looks good! https://t.co/1F9HaIwfz2 pic.twitter.com/j8U1vFElGC
— James Panos (@JimmyPanos) March 23, 2022
Really Hillary?
Here’s a great one. @AmandaMilius’ Plot Against the President:https://t.co/GA4drdmylx https://t.co/BfgsPKug73
— Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) March 23, 2022
Hillary wants movie recommendations.
I say @peterschweizer’s Clinton Cash.
— Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) March 23, 2022
It was nice of so many people to offer some suggestions to the two-time presidential candidate.
***
Related:
‘HA! You also thought you were qualified to be president’: Hillary Clinton’s endorsement of Ketanji Brown Jackson does NOT go well, like at all
Kurt Bardella waxes poetic about Hillary Clinton, whom he’s ‘come to believe […] is one of the most misunderstood political figures in American history’
‘She’s running. Buy your influence here’: A certain somebody is getting the Clinton Global Initiative band back together
THWAP! Hillary Clinton steps on self-awareness rakes in rush to slam Trump’s ‘naiveté’ on Putin & Russia
It’s official! Trump’s still living rent-free in Hillary Clinton’s projection-rich head