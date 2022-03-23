Bill and Hillary Clinton have both tested positive for Covid-19, and Hillary took to Twitter to ask for some movie recommendations to pass the time during the quarantine process:

Clinton asked for something to watch and many were happy to oblige:

Ouch!

Man, did she tee that up perfectly or what? — Amy “Ice Shanty Hoe” Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 23, 2022

Thanks for that, Hillary!

https://t.co/KJI2NOxkUL You'll love it. — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) March 22, 2022

I’ve got a few movie recommendations. And a few books. #DerelictionofDuty#HillaryTheMovie Feel better. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 23, 2022

Hillary wants movie recommendations. I say @peterschweizer’s Clinton Cash. You? https://t.co/BfgsPKug73 — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) March 23, 2022

It was nice of so many people to offer some suggestions to the two-time presidential candidate.

