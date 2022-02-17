Hillary Clinton spoke at the New York State Democratic Convention on Thursday, and as you might have guessed, Donald Trump was one of her main focuses:

HILLARY: "They'll ban books but do nothing about guns. They'll make it harder for people to vote…and let Donald Trump trash our democracy." pic.twitter.com/x0NIkCoEj7 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) February 17, 2022

NOW – Hillary Clinton: "We must reject the big lie about the 2020 election and the cover-up of the insurrection of last January 6." pic.twitter.com/ADzuqU1Nix — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) February 17, 2022

Projection detected!

Says the woman who has spent the past five years telling everyone she can that Trump wasn’t a legitimate president. https://t.co/M4zbx2BoLF — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) February 17, 2022

The candidate who spent a great deal of time and energy trying to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2016 vote has zero moral authority to claim that questioning the results of an election is a “threat to democracy.”

Which books have been banned and who are 'they' who banned those books? — Linux User (@buwiko) February 17, 2022

Trump living rent free in Hillary’s head! https://t.co/8p14d2VTSe — R.A.R. (@rarreb) February 17, 2022

As usual, Hillary Clinton’s definition of a “healthy democracy” is “whenever Democrats win.” The constitutional republic, however, begs to differ.

Why is she undermining public confidence in our system? — John J Rambo (@JohnJRamboEsq) February 17, 2022

As usual, it’s not a problem as long as a Democrat is doing it.

What BS..accusing conservatives of what they themselves do! https://t.co/xMJAnz9eYB — Jim Thatcher (@jim_thatcher) February 17, 2022

It’s called projection, and nobody does it like Hillary Clinton.

Hillary Clinton looks like a super villain rn pic.twitter.com/tjHkh9MrVJ — Abigail Marone 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) February 17, 2022

The bitterness is taking its toll, and you just know Hillary would love to give it one more run.

