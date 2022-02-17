Hillary Clinton spoke at the New York State Democratic Convention on Thursday, and as you might have guessed, Donald Trump was one of her main focuses:

The candidate who spent a great deal of time and energy trying to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2016 vote has zero moral authority to claim that questioning the results of an election is a “threat to democracy.”

As usual, Hillary Clinton’s definition of a “healthy democracy” is “whenever Democrats win.” The constitutional republic, however, begs to differ.

As usual, it’s not a problem as long as a Democrat is doing it.

It’s called projection, and nobody does it like Hillary Clinton.

The bitterness is taking its toll, and you just know Hillary would love to give it one more run.

