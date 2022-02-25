Hillary Clinton has been increasingly making the media round lately, and maybe she’s considering taking yet another shot at the presidency in 2024. Obviously Donald Trump remains burned into Hillary’s brain after all this time, and even though Vladimir Putin didn’t invade Ukraine until well over a year into Biden’s presidency, guess who’s to blame for his aggression:

“Naiveté”? Does Clinton or anybody in the Biden White House really want to go there?

Self-awareness is incredibly hard for some.

The Dems sure know who in the media they can count on.

