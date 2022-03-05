With Russia having invaded Ukraine and some elections just around the corner, the Clinton Foundation is firing the Clinton Global Initiative back up. In 2017 there was a wave of layoffs as the CGI started to wind down due to cuts in foreign donations, but obviously somebody sees some fresh opportunities on the horizon:

From the Associated Press:

The Clinton Foundation is planning another Clinton Global Initiative – a high-profile gathering of business, political and philanthropic leaders – this September in New York, according to a letter former President Bill Clinton sent to the foundation’s supporters Friday.

The initiative, which began meeting annually in 2005 and boasted speakers ranging from former presidents Barack Obama and Jimmy Carter to celebrity philanthropists like Bono and Ben Affleck, ended in 2016 during former Sen. Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, when questions were raised about the appearance of potential conflicts of interests if donors then had business before Hillary Clinton’s administration.

And of course it’s probably a total coincidence that the 2024 election season is just around the corner. Or maybe it isn’t a coincidence.

Trending

“Tell me you’re planning to run for president again without telling me you’re planning to run for president again.”

Will Hillary Clinton be in the running in 2024? If not the Clintons are sure going out of their way to make it look that way.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bill clintonClinton FoundationClinton Global InitiativeHillary Clinton

Recommended Twitchy Video