With Russia having invaded Ukraine and some elections just around the corner, the Clinton Foundation is firing the Clinton Global Initiative back up. In 2017 there was a wave of layoffs as the CGI started to wind down due to cuts in foreign donations, but obviously somebody sees some fresh opportunities on the horizon:

⚡ NEW: "@BillClinton said he wants to bring back the initiative because the kind of ‘cooperation and coordination’ it created is urgently needed.”| @AP https://t.co/QH6whOVi2n — Clinton Foundation (@ClintonFdn) March 4, 2022

The Clinton Foundation will reconvene its Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) to address the "steep" challenges facing the world: https://t.co/LkqjLwFji4 pic.twitter.com/ULVbAkejal — Newsmax (@newsmax) March 5, 2022

From the Associated Press:

The Clinton Foundation is planning another Clinton Global Initiative – a high-profile gathering of business, political and philanthropic leaders – this September in New York, according to a letter former President Bill Clinton sent to the foundation’s supporters Friday. The initiative, which began meeting annually in 2005 and boasted speakers ranging from former presidents Barack Obama and Jimmy Carter to celebrity philanthropists like Bono and Ben Affleck, ended in 2016 during former Sen. Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, when questions were raised about the appearance of potential conflicts of interests if donors then had business before Hillary Clinton’s administration.

And of course it’s probably a total coincidence that the 2024 election season is just around the corner. Or maybe it isn’t a coincidence.

She’s running… — Clifford A. Jones (@CliffordAJones) March 5, 2022

Bill Clinton just announced the Clinton Global Initiative is coming back online and that is all the confirmation we need that Hillary is running — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) March 5, 2022

The grift is back on. She’s running. Buy your influence here. https://t.co/lLpkO3l3pw — 🇺🇸 Ghost of VanGogh 🥋🇺🇸 (@ghostofvangogh1) March 5, 2022

“Tell me you’re planning to run for president again without telling me you’re planning to run for president again.”

Looks like @HillaryClinton & @BillClinton are either out of money or she’s going to run and selling access to both of them from foreign entities. So damn corrupt. https://t.co/QnSkKIWEfA — Diane B (@dmb1031) March 5, 2022

There’s nothing more useful to a corrupt political dynasty like the Clintons than a place and cause like Ukraine. It’s a golden opportunity to resurrect one of the most corrupt “non-profit” institutions in the history of the West, the Clinton Global Initiative. She’s back! https://t.co/hqpKMHxUSC — Ryan P. Williams (@RpwWilliams) March 5, 2022

The “Clinton Hustle” is gearing up again. https://t.co/Vv9wNepiFb — sully (@JohnSullysfb) March 5, 2022

I think the true headline should be:The Clinton Foundation Will Reconvene its CGI to Fatten Their Bank Accounts https://t.co/3gEry8Bjty — Karl (@fadedjeans63) March 5, 2022

Get that laundering machine running again at full tilt. https://t.co/Z86NrCrvJH — FreedomHealth (@LaughlandMorgan) March 5, 2022

Will Hillary Clinton be in the running in 2024? If not the Clintons are sure going out of their way to make it look that way.

