Earlier today, President Biden spoke at length with Chinese Xi Jinping. According to the White House, most of the call revolved around Ukraine, but later on Biden didn’t seem interested in answering questions from reporters and instead flipped some pages for about 20 seconds:

Does Joe Biden feel good about refusing to answer any questions? pic.twitter.com/vET7ZzO9EP — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 18, 2022

Yep, Biden was in no hurry to fill reporters in on what happened during the call.

I don’t see the answer to that question in my notebook. — GuidedByGeorge (@GuidedbyGeorge) March 18, 2022

He's not allowed to — FWR (@Frankwr57) March 18, 2022

Biden will be spending the weekend in — you guessed it — Delaware:

Joe Biden speaks with Xi Jinping at 9 am — Later this afternoon he’s off to his beach house in Delaware — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) March 18, 2022

The White House press corps will keep us posted should the president decide to order some ice cream this weekend.

***

Related:

NY Post front page unloads on those who dismissed the Hunter Biden laptop story as ‘disinformation

Glenn Greenwald revisits Hunter Biden laptop story coverup, ‘one of the worst cases of disinformation and censorship in modern US political history’

Stephen L. Miller names & shames Big Tech/media who ran ‘disinformation’ cover for the Bidens in 2020

Miranda Devine DRAGS every single signee of dishonest election eve letter claiming Hunter Biden’s emails were ‘classic earmarks of Russian disinformation

‘Nice TRY, Little Red Lying Hood’: Tom Cotton DROPS Jen Psaki for shaming him and Sen. Republicans for voting against Biden’s ‘Ukraine assistance’

Guess who couldn’t deflect fast enough when asked about NYT’s confirmation of the Hunter Biden laptop story

Recommended Twitchy Video