Yesterday the New York Times reported that, yes, stories about “Hunter Biden’s laptop” and its contents were indeed true. That admission of course took place over a year after the presidential election. What was being reported and “fact-checked” before the election was an entirely different matter.

Meanwhile, the New York Post isn’t about to let others in the media, Big Tech and others forget how they called the story “disinformation,” which led to the Post’s Twitter account being locked and Facebook limiting distribution of the story. Here’s today’s cover:

The Post also accompanied that cover with an editorial:

Editorial: Now that Joe Biden’s president, the Times finally admits: Hunter’s laptop is real https://t.co/1V0Fq0Ys6B pic.twitter.com/xhBS5a5nsa — New York Post (@nypost) March 18, 2022

Much of the media, along with Big Tech and “fact-checkers” did their jobs as they saw them, and even though many should be held accountable, that will probably never happen.

This will go down as one of the most classic New York post front cover headlines — Joseph Meliambro (@JosephMeliambro) March 18, 2022

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the NY Times’ story yesterday but immediately deflected.

