Ahead of the presidential election in 2020, Jen Psaki was among those discounting a report about Hunter Biden’s laptop computer and its contents as “Russian disinfo,” and she used a Politico report citing “dozens of former intel officials” to do so:

Hunter Biden story is Russian disinfo, dozens of former intel officials say https://t.co/zRdHxTxVsl — Jen Psaki (@jrpsaki) October 20, 2020

Last September Psaki also referred to the story as “Russian disinformation”:

Here’s Psaki in September saying emails from Hunter Biden's laptop were “Russian disinformation” pic.twitter.com/TjvPFh9rlr — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 17, 2022

The New York Times (better late than never, we suppose) threw a wrench in the Dems’ “disinformation” narrative about Hunter Biden’s laptop today when they confirmed the story.

Psaki was given an opportunity to respond during today’s briefing, and she jumped at the opportunity. Just kidding — she couldn’t dodge the question and refer the reporter elsewhere fast enough:

Biden said @NyPost story about Hunter Biden's laptop was "a Russian plant." Now that NYT has authenticated some of those emails, does Biden stand by that assessment? @PressSec refers me to DOJ and "and also to Hunter Biden's representatives–he doesn't work in the government." — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) March 17, 2022

A reporter asks Psaki about the NYT's confirmation of the Hunter Biden laptop story: PSAKI: "I would point you to the Department of Justice and also to Hunter Biden's representatives. He doesn't work in the government." pic.twitter.com/OXwiNHjQU9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 17, 2022

Translation?

They’re still working out which lie to tell on this one. https://t.co/sq0fRfQSg0 — Jack in the East (@talkradio200) March 17, 2022

In other words, they haven't figured out the spin yet. — Mr. Jones™️🤓🇺🇸 (@MrJonestm) March 17, 2022

Yeah, they’re no doubt still workshopping that and just hoping the rest of the media drops it and moves on in the meantime.

Katie Pavlich adds important reminders:

The White House is managing Hunter Biden’s art career and officials have repeatedly justified doing so, despite ethics red flags. https://t.co/M5dUXHhFDA https://t.co/WYjuMZkojd — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 17, 2022

Psaki says Hunter Biden isn’t an employee of the government, yet taxpayers are working for him and the White House justifies it https://t.co/M5dUXHhFDA https://t.co/WYjuMZkojd — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) March 17, 2022

Yes, the Biden administration looked into Hunter Biden’s budding but lucrative art career and deemed it totally on the up-and-up. Satisfied?

