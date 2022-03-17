The Biden administration is desperate to reinstate the Iran deal. How desperate? At today’s briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki didn’t deny reports that the Biden administration’s new Iran deal would end sanctions so that a Russian energy firm can build Iran a nuclear power plant and possibly remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the terrorism blacklist.

Today Psaki was asked about Russia brokering a deal on behalf of the U.S. and her answer was surreal:

Wait, this administration believes that allowing the leadership of a country with a president that Biden has called a “war criminal” to broker a deal with a regime that chants “death to America” on a regular basis is in the national security interest of the United States? Psaki & Company live in an incredibly thick bubble of delusion.

Just like this administration’s opposition to fossil fuels, maintaining their desired narratives takes precedence over the real-world consequences for everybody else.

We do know that this administration will do anything to salvage their beloved Iran deal.

