The Biden administration is desperate to reinstate the Iran deal. How desperate? At today’s briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki didn’t deny reports that the Biden administration’s new Iran deal would end sanctions so that a Russian energy firm can build Iran a nuclear power plant and possibly remove the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps from the terrorism blacklist.

Today Psaki was asked about Russia brokering a deal on behalf of the U.S. and her answer was surreal:

JACQUI TIME: "The President called Putin a war criminal yesterday. The Secretary of State just said that…also…Given all of that, why are we still having Putin's Russia broker the Iran nuclear deal?" Psaki says it's b/c "it's not in our interest for Iran to acquire" nukes… pic.twitter.com/MdbHvttNVl — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 17, 2022

.@JacquiHeinrich asks if that means "we're just stuck working with him." Psaki replies that it's in the interest of the U.S., Europe, China, and Russia to keep "Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, despite efforts by…Trump to pull us out of the deal[.]" pic.twitter.com/72gMyqwjgf — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 17, 2022

REPORTER to Psaki: "Why are we still having Putin’s Russia broker the Iran nuclear deal talks?” pic.twitter.com/i2ySfCWNg2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 17, 2022

Wait, this administration believes that allowing the leadership of a country with a president that Biden has called a “war criminal” to broker a deal with a regime that chants “death to America” on a regular basis is in the national security interest of the United States? Psaki & Company live in an incredibly thick bubble of delusion.

TRANSLATION: “It is in our interest to achieve our political narratives even if it means negotiating with a war criminal & allowing a terrorist state to acquire nuclear weapons.” https://t.co/sga0la79o5 — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@TheRightWingM) March 17, 2022

Just like this administration’s opposition to fossil fuels, maintaining their desired narratives takes precedence over the real-world consequences for everybody else.

So it is in our interest to release billions and billions of dollars to the terrorist regime and relax the sanctions on them? No way — Newsgatherer (@GroupToStopHate) March 17, 2022

Better question: is the real reason Biden won’t provide the planes because he doesn’t want Russia to stop brokering the Iran deal? — Nick (@Nickster0188) March 17, 2022

We do know that this administration will do anything to salvage their beloved Iran deal.

