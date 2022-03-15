How much longer does Jen Psaki have to go as White House press secretary? We know she’s not gonna stick it out with Joe Biden forever, but we’re honestly surprised that she hasn’t gotten quite fed up enough at making an ass of herself to just say “Screw this!” and throw in the towel.

She really should think about just bolting, because it’s pretty clear that she’s just phoning it in at this point. Take this, for example, from this afternoon’s White House press briefing. A reporter asked Psaki about Russia’s government imposing sanctions against members of the Biden administration, including Psaki herself and the president. This is what Psaki had to say in response:

Psaki asked about Russia sanctioning President Joe Biden: "I would first note that President Biden is a junior. So they may have sanctioned his dad, may he rest in peace." pic.twitter.com/CXmhkxHyAl — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 15, 2022

Were you watching that and waiting for her mouth to crack into an awkward smile and laugh along with the White House press corps at her attempt at a joke? Because we were. But that moment never came.

How does she say these things with a straight face!? https://t.co/fUw7zq6hTC — Ann (@anndlark) March 15, 2022

Years and years of practice?

WTH? — Scott Boyette (@scott_boyette) March 15, 2022

Was that an attempt at a joke? Lol terrible delivery and an even worse close sheesh @joerogan teach this broad how to land some zingers pls https://t.co/yS7XrbYr0q — Jay Chirelli (@tuckedbacksac) March 15, 2022

Get the hook, already. We don’t know how much more of this we can take.

Would've been funnier if she said this pic.twitter.com/cWKQSr1TSC — JgaltTweets (@JgaltTweets) March 15, 2022

Seriously. She should’ve said that.

what dimension are we living in https://t.co/H4S0QqeXBE — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) March 15, 2022

The wrong one. Please, God, let there be a way out of it.

please let ashton kutcher pop out so we know we’re being punk’d — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) March 15, 2022

