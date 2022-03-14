It was a heck of a Monday for Keith Olbermann. First, the “sports and political commentator” said there’s a case for Tucker Carlson and Tulsi Gabbard to be detained by the military. Around that same time, Sen. Rand Paul introduced an amendment that would eliminate Dr. Fauci’s position and prevent others from becoming health “dictators-in-chief.”

Senator Paul said “why did we spend two years not following the science? Well again, that’s what happens when ‘the science’ is dictated by one man, an unelected bureaucrat with far too much power.”

Olbermann saw another opening and took this swipe at Paul:

You know what you should do instead of this, @RandPaul? Become an actual doctor. https://t.co/oxZ9uOxY5d — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) March 14, 2022

Seriously?

Who wants to tell him? https://t.co/cMMeNMMf57 — Stone (@StoneAxe8) March 15, 2022

Somebody please do so!

He is a doctor. He's an ophthalmologist, who also spends time in Central America, every year doing surgery to restore/repair people's eyesight, FREE of charge — Deplorable Petr (@PragueArtist) March 15, 2022

@RandPaul is an actual doctor, dumbass. — Kerry W (@Texican1957) March 15, 2022

😂😂 Omg this is embarrassing https://t.co/zRm0Dlkw2g — uma (@reddeux2) March 15, 2022

You know what you should do instead of this, @KeithOlbermann? Become an informed person. https://t.co/UY8b7khYqA — Don’t Be Ignorant (@dontbei) March 15, 2022

Rand Paul… is an actual doctor. He frequently provides free eye surgery to those in need. Keith Olbermann? He’s become an old man who yells at a park bench. https://t.co/6b763VNdu8 — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) March 15, 2022

This might surprise certain people, but ophthalmologists are “actual doctors”:

