It was a heck of a Monday for Keith Olbermann. First, the “sports and political commentator” said there’s a case for Tucker Carlson and Tulsi Gabbard to be detained by the military. Around that same time, Sen. Rand Paul introduced an amendment that would eliminate Dr. Fauci’s position and prevent others from becoming health “dictators-in-chief.”

Senator Paul said “why did we spend two years not following the science? Well again, that’s what happens when ‘the science’ is dictated by one man, an unelected bureaucrat with far too much power.”

Olbermann saw another opening and took this swipe at Paul:

Seriously?

Trending

Somebody please do so!

This might surprise certain people, but ophthalmologists are “actual doctors”:

null

***

Related:

Keith Olbermann wants more of Canadian protesters getting trampled by police horses

Keith Olbermann is having himself quite the morning with unhinged attacks on Joe Scarborough, Sarah Palin and Jonathan Turley

‘Goddammit, Joe!’ Keith Olbermann goes off on Joe Biden for just sitting around letting Republicans destroy democracy and doom us all

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Dr. FauciKeith OlbermannSen. Rand Paul

Recommended Twitchy Video