Yesterday in Ottawa, police began moving in and arresting Freedom Convoy protesters.

In one video, protesters — one of which an elderly woman using a wheeled walker — were knocked to the ground and trampled:

Look at what is happening – a person is being trampled by the Canadian Police horse #FreedomConvoy Sources telling me it’s getting far worse. pic.twitter.com/4eDdJIjAy4 — Sara A. Carter (@SaraCarterDC) February 19, 2022

Police in Ottawa trampled protesters with horses today. pic.twitter.com/VPLX5XpDhf — Marie Oakes (@TheMarieOakes) February 18, 2022

Remember when the left made a big deal out of US border patrol holding their horses’s reins? pic.twitter.com/j4PGNgtTzN — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 19, 2022

Trudeau is literally trampling his people now. pic.twitter.com/NkSURJAtL5 — John Rich (@johnrich) February 19, 2022

Right on cue, Keith Olbermann liked what he saw in the video:

Lol — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 19, 2022

This would be the "find out" part. More of this, please. https://t.co/qRSWqxizWQ — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 19, 2022

And you won’t be surprised that a lot of people cheered Olbermann’s take (no doubt many were the same ones calling to “defund the police” in the summer of 2020):

`This guy has the most deranged following I've ever seen.

Check the comments.👇 https://t.co/L0qUVr26ea — Logic First (@LogicFirst1) February 19, 2022

The number or people tweeting gleefully over this makes me sick. https://t.co/qweudvvgBw — Alistair Lowe – Anti-Social Yob (@Canadia56668243) February 19, 2022

In the “tank man” video from Tiananmen Square, some of the people in Olbermann’s replies were probably rooting for the tanks.

Imagine cheering on fascism… — RQ (@SaysRQ) February 19, 2022

This piece of trash celebrating an elderly woman being trampled by a horse. 🖕🖕🖕 https://t.co/4GPivdx7i9 — Rusty Weiss 🇺🇸 (@rustyweiss74) February 19, 2022

And you supported blm when they burned down businesses, hurt people, etc. Shouldn't be surprised by this tweet https://t.co/BTNe4bdwXg — Cheval John, Social Media Professional (@chevd80) February 19, 2022

Hi, @twitter this below tweet is glorifying & inciting murder of peaceful protesters @TwitterSafety @TwitterSupport 👇 https://t.co/Nv32HOL2rt — Trudeau Must Resign Swan (@TheWuhanClan) February 19, 2022

Please look at Mr Olbermann's views. His distain for peasants is unique https://t.co/BdnHFhPg9z — Scott Cockrell (@ScottCockrell6) February 19, 2022

Now here's what Keith is made of:#liberalfascism https://t.co/pw1djO71KZ — Regulus de Leo (@RegulusdeLeo) February 19, 2022

Every single Canadian “journalist” thinks the same way Keith does. They love it when the state cracks down on the working class. https://t.co/P6OPOPt3Gu — Support Independent Media (@BarrettWilson6) February 19, 2022

At which point the state will inevitably crack down on journalists, which is why apparently so many of them serve as voluntary “state media” before even being told to do so.

