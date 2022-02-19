Yesterday in Ottawa, police began moving in and arresting Freedom Convoy protesters.

In one video, protesters — one of which an elderly woman using a wheeled walker — were knocked to the ground and trampled:

Right on cue, Keith Olbermann liked what he saw in the video:

And you won’t be surprised that a lot of people cheered Olbermann’s take (no doubt many were the same ones calling to “defund the police” in the summer of 2020):

In the “tank man” video from Tiananmen Square, some of the people in Olbermann’s replies were probably rooting for the tanks.

At which point the state will inevitably crack down on journalists, which is why apparently so many of them serve as voluntary “state media” before even being told to do so.

