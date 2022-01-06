To mark January 6, Keith Olbermann went on yet another one of his self-righteously indignant rants about Republicans destroying what little civility we have left in this country.

That’s right, the same Keith Olbermann who regularly serves up steaming piles of nastiness like this:

Trending

Olbermann is disgusted with the GOP, of course. Because obviously. But this time, he’s saving plenty of ire for Joe Biden and his administration, who are just letting the GOP run roughshod over our fragile democracy:

He’s serious, you guys. Dead-serious.

Don’t stop now, Keith. You’re on a roll.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Biden administrationCapitol riotsJanuary 6January 6 riotsJoe BidenKeith Olbermannrepublicans

Recommended Twitchy Video