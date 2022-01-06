To mark January 6, Keith Olbermann went on yet another one of his self-righteously indignant rants about Republicans destroying what little civility we have left in this country.

That’s right, the same Keith Olbermann who regularly serves up steaming piles of nastiness like this:

Somebody gift these people some vasectomies pic.twitter.com/hp5RAUF3pk — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 29, 2021

Olbermann is disgusted with the GOP, of course. Because obviously. But this time, he’s saving plenty of ire for Joe Biden and his administration, who are just letting the GOP run roughshod over our fragile democracy:

Real leadership from @POTUS in his 1/6 anniversary speech at this hour would be to call on Congress to pass the bill invoking the Insurrection provisions of the 14th Amendment to ban Trump, Gosar, Brooks, Boebert, Cruz and the other traitors from ever again holding public office. pic.twitter.com/xIt17Ony3D — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) January 6, 2022

He’s serious, you guys. Dead-serious.

Yup I thjng they’re going to listen to you on this one. Keep up the videos, I think they’re working. — Fred Mercury (@fred_mercury88) January 6, 2022

Don’t stop now, Keith. You’re on a roll.

