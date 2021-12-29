On Christmas Day, GOP Sen. Mitt Romney tweeted out a lovely photo of his family and wished everyone a Merry Christmas:

Apparently Keith Olbermann didn’t see Romney’s tweet until today, but he decided to keep it fresh by being his usual nasty little prick self:

Here’s a screenshot in case he deletes (not that he has enough shame to):

What’s wrong, Keith? Do you envy Mitt Romney because, unlike you, he actually has a family he loves and that loves him, too? Do you envy him because he has the humanity and decency you so sorely lack?

The world could use more Romneys. Olbermanns … not so much.

Some things never change.

Is it too late to get Keith Olbermann a Christmas present?

We’ll happily chip in for that.

