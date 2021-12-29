On Christmas Day, GOP Sen. Mitt Romney tweeted out a lovely photo of his family and wished everyone a Merry Christmas:
“Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.”
From my family to yours, Merry Christmas! pic.twitter.com/FBvyFlnqmr
— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) December 25, 2021
Apparently Keith Olbermann didn’t see Romney’s tweet until today, but he decided to keep it fresh by being his usual nasty little prick self:
Somebody gift these people some vasectomies pic.twitter.com/hp5RAUF3pk
— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 29, 2021
Here’s a screenshot in case he deletes (not that he has enough shame to):
What’s wrong, Keith? Do you envy Mitt Romney because, unlike you, he actually has a family he loves and that loves him, too? Do you envy him because he has the humanity and decency you so sorely lack?
The real life incel has opinions. https://t.co/oyV6QB9lWx
— Elliott Hamilton (@ElliottRHams) December 29, 2021
Sheesh……what’s with all the hate because a decent guy had a large family?
— Morris Snerdlap (@MSnerdlap) December 29, 2021
So raising happy and healthy children is now inherently bad.
— The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) December 29, 2021
I think when one’s bitterness congeals into a worldview, it is. Which is quite sad.
— Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) December 29, 2021
Raising a good family is the best thing a man can do. What a sad, cramped view of the world it is to react with churlishness towards that. https://t.co/NMWkA5UUkt
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) December 29, 2021
This is the sort of callousness we can expect from a childless, miserable, wretched man like Keith Olbermann. Making fun of a man for having a large and thriving family is pathetic. https://t.co/B8227oh9cO
— Austin Drake (@austinvdrake) December 29, 2021
actually, it’s fine they reproduce, but we are glad you refuse to. https://t.co/U8AgXpAl5V
— kaitlin believes taiwan is a country (@thefactualprep) December 29, 2021
Trending
- CDC's Rochelle Walensky just 'said the quiet part out loud' and admitted that for Dems, the COVID pandemic has always been about politics
- WaPo headline about an Iowa man who 'died after waiting 15 days for a hospital bed' leaves out the tiny detail that he was admitted to a hospital almost immediately
The world could use more Romneys. Olbermanns … not so much.
Your hatred for people says more about you than him.
— LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) December 29, 2021
What a hateful POS. https://t.co/9SxBgTwWAq
— LB (@beyondreasdoubt) December 29, 2021
You are such a scumbag. https://t.co/PbW4L3ZpKv
— JimmEEE (@EEElverhoy) December 29, 2021
Some things never change.
I’m not the biggest Romney fan, but you’re absolute gutter trash. GFY, Keith. https://t.co/BeOUiJvBQo
— Rocky 👩🏻🤍 (@wavechaser2024) December 29, 2021
Is it too late to get Keith Olbermann a Christmas present?
Someone gift Keith a deleted twitter account
— Matt’s Idea Shop (@MattsIdeaShop) December 29, 2021
We’ll happily chip in for that.