The Biden administration and other Democrats have been spending a good deal of time lately trying to A) convince everybody that rising gas prices are the fault of Putin, and B) use the situation as an opportunity to force Americans into electric cars.

A video montage from Grabien News founder Tom Elliott shows just how hard the Democrats are working to push Americans into electric cars (and buses). Come for the desperate spin, stay for the “gigantoid F-450” hot take:

SUPERCUT! Dems to suffering Americans: Just buy Teslas, you poors! pic.twitter.com/abYMfv6w7J — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 11, 2022

"If you let the market work in this respect people will feel pain; they’ll take a second look at that Ford F-450 truck, they’ll reconsider a Tesla" https://t.co/KXLQa50oK2 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 12, 2022

As the saying goes, “never let a crisis go to waste.”

They're so incredibly out of touch. It's impressive.https://t.co/rldt14C5sz — Rational Policy 🇺🇲🇺🇦🇹🇼🇭🇰🇮🇱🇦🇫 (@ratlpolicy) March 11, 2022

The economic weather remains beautiful inside the bubble.

But at least the adults are back in charge — TheIndependentProg (@ProgIndependent) March 11, 2022

And no mean tweets, so we’ve got that going for us.

Listen to what they're saying, they're trying to social engineer the American people into a 'green' agenda rather than serving the American people and working for us. Trying to push us into their agenda with increased fuel cost. It's time to replace them all. https://t.co/OxSeDqJbqq — Mark A Massingill (@MarkAMassingil1) March 12, 2022

This will all be over after November 2024. — Hupp Entertainment (@MJR419) March 11, 2022

Fingers crossed!

