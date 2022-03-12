The Biden administration and other Democrats have been spending a good deal of time lately trying to A) convince everybody that rising gas prices are the fault of Putin, and B) use the situation as an opportunity to force Americans into electric cars.

A video montage from Grabien News founder Tom Elliott shows just how hard the Democrats are working to push Americans into electric cars (and buses). Come for the desperate spin, stay for the “gigantoid F-450” hot take:

As the saying goes, “never let a crisis go to waste.”

The economic weather remains beautiful inside the bubble.

And no mean tweets, so we’ve got that going for us.

Fingers crossed!

