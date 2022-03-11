Donald Trump was far from perfect. He still is. But that doesn’t mean he didn’t have his moments.

And dammit if this wasn’t one of those moments:

OK, that’s just spooky.

It didn’t age well for Joe Biden, you mean. But for Trump, it aged just about as well as anything can age.

Here’s where we were as of yesterday morning:

That’s West Hollywood, of course, but does anyone honestly believe that those ridiculous prices won’t pop up in other areas in other cities in states other than California?

We suppose it’s possible that Donald Trump is some kind of prophet. Highly unlikely, though.

This explanation, however, might have something to it:

It really is.

