Donald Trump was far from perfect. He still is. But that doesn’t mean he didn’t have his moments.

And dammit if this wasn’t one of those moments:

"You're paying what $2 dollars a gallon… If Biden got in you would be paying $7/$8/$9 and then they would say get rid of your car" lmaooooo pic.twitter.com/RnIJdCf5Ti — Ahmed Al Assliken (@assliken) March 11, 2022

OK, that’s just spooky.

This didn’t age well… https://t.co/JnFaCrbqmJ — Caro Yzk 🌎🔥Think globally, act locally👊🏽☣️ (@CaroYzk) March 11, 2022

It didn’t age well for Joe Biden, you mean. But for Trump, it aged just about as well as anything can age.

Here’s where we were as of yesterday morning:

Gas prices this morning at a station in West Hollywood. Premium is just under $8 a gallon. https://t.co/s9J8YHg8Lm pic.twitter.com/YFvPEiMTUS — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) March 10, 2022

That’s West Hollywood, of course, but does anyone honestly believe that those ridiculous prices won’t pop up in other areas in other cities in states other than California?

Wait, was he a prophet? — Tyler Carditis (@TyCardon) March 11, 2022

We suppose it’s possible that Donald Trump is some kind of prophet. Highly unlikely, though.

This explanation, however, might have something to it:

It's as if they mine his tweets and speeches for ideas. — Potemkin. Dogs are my people. (@IggyBeeBop) March 11, 2022

It really is.

