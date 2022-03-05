If you’re familiar with the Twitter account of Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding during the Covid-19 pandemic, there have been few who have done so much to spread fear about the virus since the early months of 2020. Late last year, Feigl-Ding told the Daily Mail that there was a great risk that the omicron variant could cause “pandemic 2.0.” The nutritionist has also been a frequent critic of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, only to have been proven repeatedly wrong. You get the point — Feigl-Ding’s been a world-class panic pusher, but perhaps he’s realized it’s time to move on.

Noam Blum, aka @Neontaster, has spotted quite a shift taking place in the good doctor’s Twitter bio:

Eric Feigl-Ding's Twitter bio's evolution over the past month. First he added "global health security," then he changed it to "global biosecurity," and then he removed all the covid stuff because now his feed is all about his Ukraine and nuclear hysteria punditry. Covid is gone. pic.twitter.com/pXekLjUcRi — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 5, 2022

Eric Feigl-Ding now identifies as a Ukraine expert because he's transgrifter. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 5, 2022

At least it looks like somebody got a laugh from it:

Ya, Eric? Do you love it? pic.twitter.com/2dRoqVpuHs — Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 5, 2022

And with that, the “Covid updates since 2020” part returned to Feigl-Ding’s bio… for now anyway.

Is he going to ipo? Cuz I want to invest in the foremost pioneer of the grifting sector — Organic Production Unit (@jewnglo) March 5, 2022

The nutty nutritionist who the ABC presented as a covid expert. https://t.co/8ZohsH9Jqc — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) March 5, 2022

The idea of changing your credentials to fit whatever crisis is most popular on Twitter is revealing. Grifters gonna grift. https://t.co/77SwYEHKu2 — Ron Falk 🇺🇦 🕊🌻 (@TherealRonFalk) March 5, 2022

these google translations are very handy pic.twitter.com/wrAup3Phj3 — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) March 5, 2022

Dr. Fauci’s also been flying far under the radar recently. Perhaps his bio will soon change a little bit as well.

