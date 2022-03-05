If you’re familiar with the Twitter account of Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding during the Covid-19 pandemic, there have been few who have done so much to spread fear about the virus since the early months of 2020. Late last year, Feigl-Ding told the Daily Mail that there was a great risk that the omicron variant could cause “pandemic 2.0.” The nutritionist has also been a frequent critic of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, only to have been proven repeatedly wrong. You get the point — Feigl-Ding’s been a world-class panic pusher, but perhaps he’s realized it’s time to move on.

Noam Blum, aka @Neontaster, has spotted quite a shift taking place in the good doctor’s Twitter bio:

At least it looks like somebody got a laugh from it:

And with that, the “Covid updates since 2020” part returned to Feigl-Ding’s bio… for now anyway.

Dr. Fauci’s also been flying far under the radar recently. Perhaps his bio will soon change a little bit as well.

***

