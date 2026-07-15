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Here's What Was in the Van of the 'Upstanding Non-Citizen on His Way to Work' That ICE Shot in Houston

Doug P. | 6:10 PM on July 15, 2026
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A few days ago in Houston, Texas, a man who had been in the country for decades was shot by ICE. The Department of Homeland Security said that the man was shot when he tried to use his vehicle as a weapon against officers when they attempted to arrest him.

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Guess what part of the story Democrats and the media aren't being quick to mention. The result was headlines like this: 

Of course Democrats like Tim Walz were trying to turn the man into Gandhi while skipping over everything else.

For Democrats like Walz, the problem is always the cops and not the criminals. 

Senator Elissa "Seditious Six" Slotkin said this was another example of somebody being shot while "driving away in fear."

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"Driving away in fear" of what, exactly? Well, maybe Slotkin didn't want to take that much further. 

Now we get to the "rest of the story" part. The Dems and their media propagandists aren't going to be quick to update any of their stories: 

"According to the search warrant, the three plastic bags contained a 'white crystal-like substance in the middle of the dash between the driver and passenger side of the vehicle.'”

We won't be seeing anything about that part of the story on the network nightly newscasts.

More "journalism" is helping explain why trust in that profession has gone down the drain. 

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He was "driving to work." This update would make us wonder exactly what "work" he did. 

So said the media and Democrats. 

That certainly does put everything into greater perspective, not that the Left cares to mention it. They do have their "priorities." 

*****

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TEXAS

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