Here's What Was in the Van of the 'Upstanding Non-Citizen on His Way to Work' That ICE Shot in Houston

A few days ago in Houston, Texas, a man who had been in the country for decades was shot by ICE. The Department of Homeland Security said that the man was shot when he tried to use his vehicle as a weapon against officers when they attempted to arrest him.

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Guess what part of the story Democrats and the media aren't being quick to mention. The result was headlines like this:

Fallout after ICE officers in Houston shot and killed a Mexican national who had lived in the United States for more than 30 years. @JohnQABC reports. pic.twitter.com/Or330k8fZF — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 9, 2026

Of course Democrats like Tim Walz were trying to turn the man into Gandhi while skipping over everything else.

After a months-long occupation, Minnesota is still recovering from a retribution campaign waged by the federal government.



Now, Minnesota stands with Houston in demanding accountability for the fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo. This bloodshed cannot be normalized. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) July 10, 2026

For Democrats like Walz, the problem is always the cops and not the criminals.

Senator Elissa "Seditious Six" Slotkin said this was another example of somebody being shot while "driving away in fear."

Dem Sen. Elissa Slotkin repeats the LIES that ICE agents are "untrained" and "unprepared," and accuses them of "murdering people in cold blood."



"Now again, we have innocent people killed because they were driving away out of fear." pic.twitter.com/e0KJO8b6ag — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 15, 2026

"Driving away in fear" of what, exactly? Well, maybe Slotkin didn't want to take that much further.

Now we get to the "rest of the story" part. The Dems and their media propagandists aren't going to be quick to update any of their stories:

BREAKING: 3 bags believed to contain meth were l found inside the van of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, the Mexican national killed in the ICE shooting in Houston, according to a federal search warrant affidavit. @FoxNews



According to the search warrant, the three plastic bags… pic.twitter.com/vSniYivGEz — Brooke Taylor (@Brooketaylortv) July 15, 2026

"According to the search warrant, the three plastic bags contained a 'white crystal-like substance in the middle of the dash between the driver and passenger side of the vehicle.'”

We won't be seeing anything about that part of the story on the network nightly newscasts.

More "journalism" is helping explain why trust in that profession has gone down the drain.

The NY Times published a story about how Lorenzo Salgado Araujo chased the American dream for 35 years and was driving to work when he was killed in an ICE shooting.



According to an FBI search warrant affidavit, investigators later found three bags believed to contain meth… https://t.co/ui7iGe1sLK — Brooke Taylor (@Brooketaylortv) July 15, 2026

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He was "driving to work." This update would make us wonder exactly what "work" he did.

But I thought he was just an upstanding non-citizen on his way to work. — The Southern Belle Patriot (@DanielleA34203) July 15, 2026

So said the media and Democrats.

Welp that’ll make someone run from the cops https://t.co/JVEFowTMo3 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) July 15, 2026

So this is why he would drive at ICE officers to escape. Bro had something to hide. — KingSchreck (@KINGSCHRECK) July 15, 2026

That certainly does put everything into greater perspective, not that the Left cares to mention it. They do have their "priorities."

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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