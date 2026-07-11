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Gov. Tim Walz Says Minnesota Stands With Houston, Where Illegal Tried to Run Down ICE Agent

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on July 11, 2026
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, file

As Twitchy reported, an illegal alien from Mexico was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Houston this week after DHS said he weaponized his vehicle and tried to run over the agent — a detail that's been left out of every headline covering the story. Here's ABC's Good Morning America's not-at-all biased report on the incident:

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After 35 years in the country illegally, he was *this close* to applying for legal status.

As we reported, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani weighed in, leaving out some key details and ending his post with, "Abolish ICE." Houston Mayor John Whitmire made a statement Friday, saying that Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was shot and killed before he could identify himself as a Houstonian. Just as the family, he's calling for an independent and transparent investigation, which will likely turn up facts he'd rather not accept.

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Gov. Tim Walz is also getting in on the action, what with his state having been under "a months-long occupation" by federal agents.

Pardoned a child rapist, and then whined that deporting him didn't make Minnesotans any safer.

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Walz encouraged the "resistance" to fight back against the "occupation." Now he says, "This bloodshed cannot be normalized." If people would stop trying to run down ICE agents, it wouldn't be normalized.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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