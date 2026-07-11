Gov. Tim Walz Says Minnesota Stands With Houston, Where Illegal Tried to Run Down ICE Agent

As Twitchy reported, an illegal alien from Mexico was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Houston this week after DHS said he weaponized his vehicle and tried to run over the agent — a detail that's been left out of every headline covering the story. Here's ABC's Good Morning America's not-at-all biased report on the incident:

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Fallout after ICE officers in Houston shot and killed a Mexican national who had lived in the United States for more than 30 years. @JohnQABC reports. pic.twitter.com/Or330k8fZF — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 9, 2026

The key phrase is "Mexican national". Who somehow had been living here for over 30 years illegally. — jc73 (@jcochran73) July 11, 2026

Did he pay taxes? Receive government benefits? Apply for US citizenship? Why was he allowed to stay so long? Why did he try to run over ICE agents? Do you even ask? — Joanne (@Ocuroj) July 11, 2026

After 35 years in the country illegally, he was *this close* to applying for legal status.

As we reported, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani weighed in, leaving out some key details and ending his post with, "Abolish ICE." Houston Mayor John Whitmire made a statement Friday, saying that Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was shot and killed before he could identify himself as a Houstonian. Just as the family, he's calling for an independent and transparent investigation, which will likely turn up facts he'd rather not accept.

Houston Mayor John Whitmire: For the Salgado family, life will never be the same. At no fault of theirs, Mr. Salgado was chased by a unmarked vehicles. Before he could identify himself and speak as a Houstonian, he was shot and killed. We will use all of our resources to pursue… pic.twitter.com/ZANJjg7tYy — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) July 10, 2026

So the Houston mayor is coming out in support of attempting to murder federal agents? How dare they kill a man for the simple act of trying to murder them? — Oath.and.Measure (@OathAndMeasure) July 11, 2026

Gov. Tim Walz is also getting in on the action, what with his state having been under "a months-long occupation" by federal agents.

After a months-long occupation, Minnesota is still recovering from a retribution campaign waged by the federal government.



Now, Minnesota stands with Houston in demanding accountability for the fatal shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo. This bloodshed cannot be normalized. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) July 10, 2026

You pardoned a child rapist and advocated for leftists to stand up to ICE, Tim.



You have zero credibility. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) July 10, 2026

You pardoned a child rapist. You are the occupation of Minnesota — Adrianne Curry (@AdrianneCurry) July 10, 2026

Pardoned a child rapist, and then whined that deporting him didn't make Minnesotans any safer.

We know the type of illegal you love so sit this one out — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) July 11, 2026

You literally pardoned a child rapist. — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) July 10, 2026

You pardoned a child rapist. Nothing you say matters after that. You are going to prison soon. — Lab-Man (@LaboratoryMan6) July 10, 2026

Occupation?



And we wonder why Leftists are radicalized and have tried to kill Trump several times. — Cogito Ergo Sum (@CogitoInGa) July 10, 2026

Stop telling your supporters to attack federal law enforcement officers doing their jobs. — Lhop (@Lhop963) July 10, 2026

Call off your illegal alien attack dogs and handlers. Problem solved — American Anne (@Anne8065) July 10, 2026

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Tell your constituents if they are stopped by law enforcement, they must comply. It is the law in America. It’s the law in Minnesota and Texas too. — Queendode 🇺🇸🇺🇸🏆 (@Queendode) July 10, 2026

Stop trying to kill ICE agents and this wouldn’t happen. — Beyond Deception (@BeyondDeception) July 11, 2026

You left out the part about him ramming an ICE vehicle, refusing commands, and trying to run over an agent, leading to the officer firing in self-defense. Gaslight harder, you fraudster. Clean up your own house, jerk. — TWLarsen (@TwLarsen) July 11, 2026

Shut up Tim. He tried to kill a federal officer. You pardoned a child rapist. You are vile. — DocSchmidt (@Trinaartist10) July 11, 2026

Walz encouraged the "resistance" to fight back against the "occupation." Now he says, "This bloodshed cannot be normalized." If people would stop trying to run down ICE agents, it wouldn't be normalized.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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