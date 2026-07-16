Bill Maher Told an NPR Journo They're Far Left and He Didn't Want to Accept That

We've covered plenty of hackery from NPR over the years, and one of the most amazing but not very surprising aspects is that they have "journalists" who still pretend not to see the bias.

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Bill Maher told NPR's Steve Inskeep that very thing, but the host obviously disagreed, which is laughable.

💥NEW: Bill Maher *BLASTS* NPR to NPR's Steve Inskeep's face 💥



"I'm surprised you even had me on! Because I just think of this place as so different than what it used to be ... I think of this place as on the far extreme of the Left." pic.twitter.com/U0LPg2hPee — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) July 15, 2026

Just recently NPR had to retract a completely false story about Samuel Alito. As usual, the "mistakes" all go in one direction, which of course means they're not really mistakes.

Steve is wrong. They don't go out of their way to hear all kinds of people. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) July 15, 2026

As we've seen in the not too distant past, NPR has gone out of their way to suppress all kinds of people and stories, like this one:

Here’s NPR’s initial reaction to the Hunter Biden story. https://t.co/LPjHs8Jgth pic.twitter.com/AX0RuQnh0H — House Judiciary GOP 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JudiciaryGOP) July 16, 2022

Then, months later...

NPR issues correction after claiming Hunter Biden laptop story was 'discredited' by intelligence https://t.co/nKkdYyEkzE pic.twitter.com/adcvxOsol4 — New York Post (@nypost) April 2, 2021

But that "correction" was made after the 2020 election. NPR knew exactly what they were doing.

That short clip was quite telling though.

The most amazing thing about this clip is how Inskeep just tries to joker laugh all of it off and Mahar isn't flinched by it. And then Inskeep has no idea how to deal with the questions beyond just laughing it off. He's completely lost. https://t.co/5Th4qUOdR9 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 16, 2026

Some "journalists" just can't handle the truth.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats.

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