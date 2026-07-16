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Bill Maher Told an NPR Journo They're Far Left and He Didn't Want to Accept That

Doug P. | 8:24 AM on July 16, 2026
Twitchy

We've covered plenty of hackery from NPR over the years, and one of the most amazing but not very surprising aspects is that they have "journalists" who still pretend not to see the bias.

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Bill Maher told NPR's Steve Inskeep that very thing, but the host obviously disagreed, which is laughable. 

Just recently NPR had to retract a completely false story about Samuel Alito. As usual, the "mistakes" all go in one direction, which of course means they're not really mistakes. 

As we've seen in the not too distant past, NPR has gone out of their way to suppress all kinds of people and stories, like this one: 

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Then, months later...

But that "correction" was made after the 2020 election. NPR knew exactly what they were doing. 

That short clip was quite telling though. 

Some "journalists" just can't handle the truth. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Democrats. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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BILL MAHER HUNTER BIDEN JUSTICE SAMUEL ALITO MEDIA BIAS NPR

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