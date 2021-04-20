The Atlantic’s Zeynep Tufekci called out epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding over this viral thread on the “double mutations” variant B1617 first identified in India that is “surging fast in UK–5x increase in % of #COVID19 cases in just 2 weeks.”

Feigl-Ding is blaming this surge on schools reopening and suggesting the vaccines aren’t effective:

But, as Tufekci points out, this 5x surge is only 103 cases and they’re linked to international travel, not schools reopening:

She went on to accuse him of attempting to scare parents by adding “double mutant” to his description:

Her mockery of him continued:

Even worse? the 103 cases “are likely overrepresented in the database –which wasn’t random to begin with”:

Yet, Feigl-Ding’s panic-porn does get the retweets:

She did correct herself from an earlier tweet, but what he originally tweeted is “still garbled scaremongering”:

More here:

But this is a pattern with him and he keeps on doing it:

