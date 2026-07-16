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Ratio Alert! Karen Bass' Anti-ICE 'No One Is Above the Law' Lecture Is NOT Going Over Well

Doug P. | 9:39 AM on July 16, 2026
AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

As we told you yesterday, President Trump posted a message on Truth Social making it clear that left-wing activists and agitators having fits would not be a reason for ICE to end traffic stops. 

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Homeland Security Director Markwayne Mullin made it clear that if anybody in the country wants to avoid contact with ICE agents they should self-deport. 

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass should be taking all the seats on this one, but she just couldn't help herself. 

"No one is above the law." Well, except people who are breaking the law by being in the country illegally—the same ones Bass and the Democrats are trying to put above the law. 

Mullin's post laid out just how far out of their way Democrats are going in order to help illegal aliens evade ICE and put them above the law. 

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We remind illegal aliens attempting to evade arrest is dangerous. This reckless illegal alien activity comes after sanctuary politicians held webinars and shared resources for how to openly defy @ICEgov

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez hosted a webinar providing tips for illegal aliens to evade arrests at homes, workplaces, or in public. 

Dan Goldman posted a video online calling on illegal aliens to make a plan for ICE encounters. Los Angeles 

Mayor Karen Bass issued multilingual flyers and online resources advising illegal aliens on how to evade arrest. 

California Governor Gavin Newsom released guides and sanctuary laws advising illegal aliens how to recognize ICE, block entry, and defy arrest.

"No one is above the law," Bass said. Puh-leeze

The invasion was intentionally allowed and now the Dems are whining about how the Trump administration is cleaning up Biden's mess. 

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The Left never mentions Americans who have been killed or harmed by criminal illegals. To the Democrats that's a small price to pay to protect their top priority, which is keeping illegal aliens in the U.S.

Bass will refuse to look at it that way, because she simply doesn't care that her policies put citizens at greater risk.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DONALD TRUMP ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MARKWAYNE MULLIN SANCTUARY CITIES

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