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Karoline Leavitt Shares Trump's Message About What ICE WILL Continue Doing (Cue More Lefty Outrage)

Doug P. | 11:44 AM on July 15, 2026
Twitter

Yesterday we told you Fox News' Bill Melugin reported that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin had instructed ICE to cease most traffic stops at least temporarily. 

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That all caught the attention of President Trump, and judging from the statement Karoline Leavitt shared today, that "pause" was indeed temporary. 

The full Truth Social post from Trump:

The men and women of ICE are doing a GREAT job, one that has to be done. CRIME IS WAY DOWN IN AMERICA, in many cases with numbers that haven’t been seen in decades. The Open Border Policy of Sleepy Joe Biden allowed 25,000,000 people to pour into our Country, unchecked and unvetted. Many were Criminals, and we have to get them out. In order to do this, we must be strong, tough, and smart, and we CANNOT give up one of I.C.E.’s most important and effective Crime Fighting tools, THE TRAFFIC STOP! Once we do, we are playing right into the criminal’s hands. The Radical Left Dumocrats would like to see this done, but it won’t happen on my watch. I.C.E., be judicious, fair and smart, and go back and do your very important job. Keep those Crime Stat Records coming! Remember, you are loved and respected in America. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

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The Democrats and their street agitators can go ahead and have all the fits that they want, but getting criminal illegal aliens out of the country is what people voted for in 2024 and the lesson to others should be "don't attack law enforcement officers and you won't get hurt."

Sorry, Dems, but the deportations will continue. 

*****

Tags:

BORDER PATROL BORDER SECURITY DHS ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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