Karoline Leavitt Shares Trump's Message About What ICE WILL Continue Doing (Cue More Lefty Outrage)

Yesterday we told you Fox News' Bill Melugin reported that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin had instructed ICE to cease most traffic stops at least temporarily.

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Tom Homan: "This is just a temporary pause while they look at the incidents... I hear a lot of noise right now — 'this is going to affect ICE arrests,' and it's NOT going to... When that alien leaves his home before he gets into the car, you can arrest him then." pic.twitter.com/Jf5pe2TrRm — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 14, 2026

That all caught the attention of President Trump, and judging from the statement Karoline Leavitt shared today, that "pause" was indeed temporary.

The full Truth Social post from Trump:

The men and women of ICE are doing a GREAT job, one that has to be done. CRIME IS WAY DOWN IN AMERICA, in many cases with numbers that haven’t been seen in decades. The Open Border Policy of Sleepy Joe Biden allowed 25,000,000 people to pour into our Country, unchecked and unvetted. Many were Criminals, and we have to get them out. In order to do this, we must be strong, tough, and smart, and we CANNOT give up one of I.C.E.’s most important and effective Crime Fighting tools, THE TRAFFIC STOP! Once we do, we are playing right into the criminal’s hands. The Radical Left Dumocrats would like to see this done, but it won’t happen on my watch. I.C.E., be judicious, fair and smart, and go back and do your very important job. Keep those Crime Stat Records coming! Remember, you are loved and respected in America. Thank you for your attention to this matter! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

The Democrats and their street agitators can go ahead and have all the fits that they want, but getting criminal illegal aliens out of the country is what people voted for in 2024 and the lesson to others should be "don't attack law enforcement officers and you won't get hurt."

DHS, Markwayne Mullin, you have received your marching orders from your boss.



Legal marching orders, I might add.



So, no caving to Communist terrorists. Get them ALL out!



cc: @JesseKellyDC https://t.co/OYkTurYAqA — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 15, 2026

“We cannot give up on of ICE’s most effective tactics.” 🔥



Trust POTUS. He isn’t deterred and has their backs. Deportations will continue. https://t.co/G9h7pEatPs — Erikaaa (@ErikaCA47) July 15, 2026

Sorry, Dems, but the deportations will continue.

*****