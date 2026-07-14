ICE Instructed to Cease Most Traffic Stops

After the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Colombian national in Maine on Monday, Fox News' Bill Melugin reports that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has instructed ICE to cease most traffic stops, which is how most illegals are apprehended.

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BREAKING: ICE instructed to end most vehicle stops for foreseeable future, federal sources tell @BillMelugin_ — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 14, 2026

"Just let the criminals run" is not acceptable. pic.twitter.com/2wexVt21Y5 — Konrad Curze (@KonradCurze_8th) July 14, 2026

Melugin posts:

BREAKING: Per multiple federal sources to @FoxNews, ICE has been instructed to immediately cease most vehicle stops during immigration enforcement operations nationwide, except for operations targeting the most egregious criminal aliens. This comes after two people were killed by… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 14, 2026

The post continues:

… ICE in shootings in TX and ME in the last week in incidents that began as vehicle stops. DHS alleges one of those incidents was a ramming attempt. I’m told this will be temporary until ICE officers receive new training on vehicle stops. The policy change will have significant impacts as many of ICE’s arrests begin as vehicle stops when they find and follow a target, as we’ve witnessed on multiple embeds. More to come as we get it. First scooped by @JennieSTaer

Well, at least illegals know they can drive without the fear of being pulled over for a little while.

So, all illegal immigrants have to do is run away, and drive their vehicle at ICE agents, and they get away scott free.



Democrats win again, because republicans have zero testiicular fortitude. — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) July 14, 2026

This is so fcking weak. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 14, 2026

This is very bad optics. It insinuates that officers are in the wrong because of bad training, which is not true. — Griftocracy™ (@TheGriftocracy) July 14, 2026

This is ridiculous. We’re now coddling illegals in our own country, and it makes us look very weak. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) July 14, 2026

This is not at all what we voted for. Every single illegal needs to be deported by all means available. — QueenofTN (@QueenofTN77) July 14, 2026

Markwayne Mullin is not the right guy for Homeland Security. He is going to roll over to these leftist agitators and halt vehicle stops by Ice. We do not need squishy Republicans leading vital agencies. We need fighters. Greg Bovino or Stephen Miller should be at the helm. — Mink in a Sink (@GenoBambino1975) July 14, 2026

Bending the knee to the domestic terrorists — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) July 14, 2026

Dear @POTUS, @SenMullin:



Please confirm that this is BS and that we are not demonstrating that lawless behavior followed by fake communist outrage will cause you to immediately fold. — DiscoFrancisco (@DiscoFranciso) July 14, 2026

This is bullshit. I can't run from the police but illegal aliens can? — True Criminal™ (@DeadFedFiles) July 14, 2026

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This is what we should expect because an unfortunate situation occurs due to a person’s bad decision to try and run over an officer?



And then gets shot because the officer wants to go home to their family that night?



Stops should ramp up. Deportations cannot slow down. — M_BAWSTIN (@M_Bawstin) July 14, 2026

This administration is beginning to look pretty weak. — CF (@CountryFoo) July 14, 2026

It didn't take a single shooting, not even Renée Good, for pro-illegal activists to do everything in their power to prevent ICE from doing its job. A pause in traffic stops isn't going to placate the people playing siege around ICE detention facilities. There's no winning with the liberals in this case.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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