All Hell Breaks Loose After ICE Shooting As Democrats Caught Lying Again
VIP
So, Yeah ... THIS Is Gonna Suck: Little House on the Prairie Remake...
Seven Years of Lies and B.S.: Gov. Whitmer's Social Media Guru Gets MOCKED...
Mentally Ill Guy Who Thinks He's a Woman Applied for Asylum in the...
Jessica Tarlov Clearly TOO STUPID to See Irony of Her Post Accusing Trump...
It Was THRUST UPON HIM, or Something: James Franco Thinks He Has Footage...
What Elissa Slotkin Just Said About Democratic Women Makes Them All Look Really...
Trump STUNS Doomer Experts ... Again: Inflation PLUMMETS the Largest Amount in...
'I WAS Ready to Believe You': Podcaster INFURIATES Ro Khanna by Factually DISMANTLING...
Scott Jennings Turns CNN Panel Into Babbling, Ranty Mess (ESPECIALLY Touré) in Trump...
Don't They KNOW Who She IS?! → Sunny Hostin: Nobody Above the Law...
VIP
Ben Shapiro Can't Help but Notice All the WORST PEOPLE Seem to Agree...
Trump TORCHES ABC 'Shaky Anchor' David Muir for FAKE Reflecting Pool Story and...
For Your Consideration: Seth Moulton Submits His Oscar Reel of Fake Outrage Over...

ICE Instructed to Cease Most Traffic Stops

Brett T. | 3:30 PM on July 14, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

After the fatal shooting of a 26-year-old Colombian national in Maine on Monday, Fox News' Bill Melugin reports that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin has instructed ICE to cease most traffic stops, which is how most illegals are apprehended.

Advertisement

Melugin posts:

The post continues:

… ICE in shootings in TX and ME in the last week in incidents that began as vehicle stops. DHS alleges one of those incidents was a ramming attempt. 

I’m told this will be temporary until ICE officers receive new training on vehicle stops. 

The policy change will have significant impacts as many of ICE’s arrests begin as vehicle stops when they find and follow a target, as we’ve witnessed on multiple embeds. 

More to come as we get it. 

First scooped by @JennieSTaer

Well, at least illegals know they can drive without the fear of being pulled over for a little while.

Recommended

Mentally Ill Guy Who Thinks He's a Woman Applied for Asylum in the Netherlands, It Did NOT End Well (Vid)
Sam J.
Advertisement
Advertisement

It didn't take a single shooting, not even Renée Good, for pro-illegal activists to do everything in their power to prevent ICE from doing its job. A pause in traffic stops isn't going to placate the people playing siege around ICE detention facilities. There's no winning with the liberals in this case.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION MARKWAYNE MULLIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Mentally Ill Guy Who Thinks He's a Woman Applied for Asylum in the Netherlands, It Did NOT End Well (Vid)
Sam J.
Seven Years of Lies and B.S.: Gov. Whitmer's Social Media Guru Gets MOCKED Trying to Take a Victory Lap
Grateful Calvin
'I WAS Ready to Believe You': Podcaster INFURIATES Ro Khanna by Factually DISMANTLING His Israel Lies
Sam J.
Jessica Tarlov Clearly TOO STUPID to See Irony of Her Post Accusing Trump of Being Obsessed With Obama
Sam J.
It Was THRUST UPON HIM, or Something: James Franco Thinks He Has Footage of an Alien. No, Really (Watch)
Sam J.
Don't They KNOW Who She IS?! → Sunny Hostin: Nobody Above the Law Until Her Own Son Breaks It (LOL!)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Mentally Ill Guy Who Thinks He's a Woman Applied for Asylum in the Netherlands, It Did NOT End Well (Vid) Sam J.
Advertisement