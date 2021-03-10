The COVID19 pandemic made Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding a household name. Joe Biden even tapped Feigl-Ding for a campaign ad about how the Biden administration would effectively shut down the pandemic.

In his infinite wisdom as a totally genuine medical professional, Feigl-Ding has been a vocal, reliable opponent of reopening schools:

According to Feigl-Ding, he’s not actually anti-schools … just pro-safe schools:

He could’ve fooled us, based on his tweets about all the horrible things that are happening in places where schools are open:

Reading his tweets, it’s only natural that you’d conclude that Eric Feigl-Ding doesn’t want schools reopened unless they’re 100% safe, which is actually impossible.

And reading these tweets from Jordan Schachtel, it’s only natural that you’d conclude that Eric Feigl-Ding is a colossal hypocrite:

Have a look:

Ahem:

Guess Andrea Feigl and her husband’s bias is more equal than other people’s.

Isn’t it?

But he’s got the Twitter Seal of Approval, so he’s golden.

