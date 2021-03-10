The COVID19 pandemic made Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding a household name. Joe Biden even tapped Feigl-Ding for a campaign ad about how the Biden administration would effectively shut down the pandemic.

In his infinite wisdom as a totally genuine medical professional, Feigl-Ding has been a vocal, reliable opponent of reopening schools:

4) Effect of no masks for kids under 10 in schools… https://t.co/m3vxiGVhNV — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 3, 2021

In other 🇬🇧 news— Schools across England are reopening again *today*. No school mask requirements. No school air quality & ventilation guidelines—it is so dangerous that it is “medieval” says Professor @theAliceRoberts. God save 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 & its children from #B117. #COVID19 https://t.co/qnkjLizgAK — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 8, 2021

According to Feigl-Ding, he’s not actually anti-schools … just pro-safe schools:

6) We also shouldn’t lie that kids are not at risks. I want schools to open – but we need safe schools. https://t.co/5vcYUMLa9H — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 3, 2021

6) were schools open in Feb? to a limited degree, yes, some. Safe school opening is key. I’m not anti schools, I’m staunchly pro safe schools. https://t.co/r2XYgWQAVU — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 4, 2021

He could’ve fooled us, based on his tweets about all the horrible things that are happening in places where schools are open:

4) #B117 is currently 20-25% of all #COVID19 cases now in the US. It’s looking bad. Likely 50% by end of the month – maybe March 20-25th. Mark my words. It will cause a serious surge in April. https://t.co/hblHiqaUvB pic.twitter.com/aA75Pp0keh — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 4, 2021

5) This was #B117 last month once schools reopened in UK… notice how much it diverged. They were dropping in lockdown… but clearly kids stood out differently. https://t.co/lsvbWIivVi — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 4, 2021

Reading his tweets, it’s only natural that you’d conclude that Eric Feigl-Ding doesn’t want schools reopened unless they’re 100% safe, which is actually impossible.

And reading these tweets from Jordan Schachtel, it’s only natural that you’d conclude that Eric Feigl-Ding is a colossal hypocrite:

Can now confirm: Eric Feigl-Ding, the chief COVID-19 panic salesman on social media, quietly moved his family to Austria in the Fall so that his kid could attend school in person. Yet Feigl-Ding has been a relentless proponent for school closures here in the United States. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 10, 2021

Feigl-Ding reportedly played a role in convincing schools to stay shut down in the DC metro. He then left w his wife & kid for Austria. He's apparently regulary back & forth for biz and the like, but his tweeting deliberately misleads audience to believe he lives in USA. Nope. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 10, 2021

Ding has a history of misleading the audience. For example, his infamous political ad in which he pretended to be an MD https://t.co/QLJ6SU7L1p — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 10, 2021

To get a sense of how publicly opposed Ding is to school reopenings, check out this tweet from just yesterday: "God save England & its children from COVID19" https://t.co/BLgnVzt5Bt — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 10, 2021

Yes, this info is 100% confirmed. Not 99% sure. 100%. Publicly available open source info, which has been archived. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 10, 2021

Lots of ppl asking why Austria, and not Florida or another free state. 1) Ding's wife is Austrian. 2) Through a form of Faucian reasoning, Ding fam claims COVID is worse in USA, which makes schools unsafe (they're not), but Austrian schools are safe, due to better COVID policy. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 10, 2021

In publicly available messages (won't share to respect fam), it was made clear moving to Austria was due to his kid going through emotional trauma & suffering from social isolation due to closures. This is why Ding's persona is so abhorrent. He's seen consequences first hand. — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 10, 2021

It appears that this is the closest Ding is going to get to acknowledging that he has demanded widespread school closures while sending his kid to school https://t.co/D4pjbslPmC — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 10, 2021

These tweets are now making the rounds. Can confirm they are authentic and archived, and have been deleted within the last 12 hours. https://t.co/Z2yVYV1Ofp — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) March 10, 2021

Have a look:

The Feigl-Dings: CLOSE YOUR SCHOOLS! (We've escaped to Austria with our son in an open one…)https://t.co/cB68SPV8RQ pic.twitter.com/3FXeX5nONk — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) March 10, 2021

Ahem:

Guess Andrea Feigl and her husband’s bias is more equal than other people’s.

That’s a neat lil trick. — Josh (@holtjosh00) March 10, 2021

Isn’t it?

WTF!!! As though other American kids aren't going through the same things? This is outrageous. https://t.co/nuXOt2SCTG — Seth (@dcseth) March 10, 2021

the school closures for thee but non for me grift😅 @iFirebrand — John Lilic (@JohnLilic) March 10, 2021

Eric Ding’s wife is spot on. Distance learning has been horrible for children. Lucky for the Feigl-Dings, they had the privilege to relocate with their son for apparently-unmasked school in Austria, all while advising districts in the US to stay remote. Hypocrisy in action: https://t.co/626aYkWqc9 — Karen Vaites (@karenvaites) March 10, 2021

This man is truly evil. https://t.co/crGl5fzACS — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) March 10, 2021

But he’s got the Twitter Seal of Approval, so he’s golden.