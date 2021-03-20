Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding is a nutritional epidemiologist that you might remember from a campaign ad claiming that Joe Biden was the presidential candidate best able to shut down the Covid-19 pandemic. You also might remember the good doctor as being very much opposed to in-person learning in the U.S. while moving his family to Austria so they could go to school in person.

In short, Dr. Feigl-Ding is an alarmist along the lines of Biden Covid-19 adviser Andy Slavitt, and he’s spotted something else to be alarmed by:

With Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis being on the media and Democrats’ s**t list for having the audacity to prove that you don’t have to destroy your state’s economy in dealing with the virus, Dr. Feigl-Ding is playing the resume card to express his frustration that the governor hasn’t been locking everything down:

Wow, some epidemiologists sure seem frustrated they haven’t been granted Supreme Ruler status.

People who weren’t elected by anybody sure do seem to get upset when they’re not allowed to control everybody’s life.

We’ll see.

