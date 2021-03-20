Dr. Eric Feigl-Ding is a nutritional epidemiologist that you might remember from a campaign ad claiming that Joe Biden was the presidential candidate best able to shut down the Covid-19 pandemic. You also might remember the good doctor as being very much opposed to in-person learning in the U.S. while moving his family to Austria so they could go to school in person.

In short, Dr. Feigl-Ding is an alarmist along the lines of Biden Covid-19 adviser Andy Slavitt, and he’s spotted something else to be alarmed by:

Spring break partying – Miami South beach. This isn’t going to end well next month. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/8VNplhYvbO — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 20, 2021

2) Not going to end well at all. Florida #B117 already at 51%. https://t.co/tm2l7ByrSa — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 20, 2021

With Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis being on the media and Democrats’ s**t list for having the audacity to prove that you don’t have to destroy your state’s economy in dealing with the virus, Dr. Feigl-Ding is playing the resume card to express his frustration that the governor hasn’t been locking everything down:

3) things are going as well as can be expected… #B117 variant surging in South Florida. Why do we pretend nothing will happen? I didn’t suffer through a doctorate in epidemiology by age 23, just so that @GovRonDeSantis can pretend to govern. https://t.co/Nnn6oHIRSx — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 20, 2021

Wow, some epidemiologists sure seem frustrated they haven’t been granted Supreme Ruler status.

“I didn’t suffer…” Thanks for making it about yourself https://t.co/mfgGpwntZ5 — Mike D (@MikeDForThree) March 20, 2021

LOL you aren't elected to anything either and you moved your family out of the country so your kids could attend in-person schools somewhere else. How many times can one person be wrong in such a short span? https://t.co/vx3p16aurx — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) March 20, 2021

People who weren’t elected by anybody sure do seem to get upset when they’re not allowed to control everybody’s life.

Are your kids enjoying in person school in Austria? https://t.co/vYpRtuo778 — Laura 🍀 (@thebeardzwife) March 20, 2021

Herr Ding will be right about something eventually, right? https://t.co/6NXCazXfQY — Max (@MaxNordau) March 20, 2021

We’ll see.