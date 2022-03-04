Even though the Biden administration would like everybody to believe that the price of gas is rising purely because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the infamous “I did that” stickers you might have seen on gas pumps in many places started popping up shortly after Biden took office. Biden making the U.S. more dependent on foreign sources of oil in the name of pursuing this administration’s “clean energy” agenda has meant Americans are getting hit hard at the gas pump.

However, at least Biden is creating work for some Americans — that “work” being removing “I did that” stickers from gas pumps:

There are so many stickers to remove:

Hey, who says Biden isn’t making work for people!?

Trending

Those stickers are everywhere. After all, we’re in a “Biden boom” according to the White House and Democrats.

Biden and the Democrats probably should have included money in the infrastructure bill to pay for “I did that” sticker removers all around the country (they would have been union jobs, of course).

***

Related:

Writer wants to know how it’s possible the ‘best [economic] recovery of my lifetime’ isn’t making Biden more popular (here are some answers)

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes has found a solution to sanctioning Russia but keeping gas prices low: Buy oil from Iran

DCCC’s ‘thanks, Joe Biden’ gas price graph is the latest inductee to the This Aged Horribly Hall of Fame

‘This is a TRANSITION’: Biden’s Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm basically tells Americans to ‘suck it up’ over high gas prices (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gas pricesI did thatJoe Biden

Recommended Twitchy Video