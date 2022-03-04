The hashtag #BidenBoom is trending on Twitter at the moment, and the White House is getting some fresh mileage out of the latest jobs report:

Since I took office, the economy has created 7.4 million jobs. That’s 7.4 million jobs providing families with dignity and a little more breathing room. We are building a better America. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 4, 2022

Sen. Chuck Schumer agrees:

Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY): "The American economy is booming.”pic.twitter.com/SwNn4OE0hZ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 4, 2022

Schumer obviously believes that if he just keeps saying how great everything is that will cause Americans to think all is well with the economy.

As for President Biden’s chief of staff Ron Klain, he’s giving his “retweet” finger quite a workout today sharing stories about the latest jobs report that “exceeded expectations.”

However, even though Democrats claim the U.S. now has the best economy in the history of forever, President Biden’s approval rating remains dismal. Here’s the latest Real Clear Politics average:

With all that in mind, here’s a question:

It’s hard to focus on the economy right now, but the 678k jobs we added in February shows that this continues to be both the best recovery of my lifetime and the least popular. How is that possible? — Matt O'Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) March 4, 2022

The answer to that question is actually quite simple:

Because people know that re-opening. businesses isn't "adding jobs" and no amount of spin you guys or the WH put on it changes that. https://t.co/SF1NqZujFh — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 4, 2022

Exactly. The Democrats would really like everybody to believe that jobs restored are jobs “created,” and that’s just not the case.

Because the jobs coming back are just jobs that were destroyed by big government nonsense. Nobody’s grateful to get back something they should’ve never lost in the first place. — go pack go (@LAPackerFan) March 4, 2022

So Dems take away jobs by closing businesses, then claim success when only a portion of those lost jobs are restored. Thanks Democrats! You guys are dandy!!! — Wawasense (@wawasense) March 4, 2022

When we surpass the number of jobs that existed in December 2019, I’ll start clapping. — Wawasense (@wawasense) March 4, 2022

People having to get 2nd and 3rd jobs to pay for gas and groceries is somehow a boom. Wait till the election. — Justin Ryland (@justin_ryland) March 4, 2022

The reason Biden’s approval remains low simply means most people aren’t buying the White House/Democrat spin about the economy “booming,” especially if they’re being told that while buying groceries and filling up their gas tanks.

I realize your account is just another “everything is awesome” Biden stan account but are we even at pre-COVID employment yet? Wouldn’t that be a real recovery? — Doctor of Coding Thinkology (@bradcundiff) March 4, 2022

People going back to work, businesses reopening, isn’t job creation and no amount of simping for the administration is gonna change that. — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) March 4, 2022

Because its not real and people see that. https://t.co/2z097TPq2q — @MisPatriot Stormborn (@msjeannerogers) March 4, 2022

We’re still over 1 million jobs short of pre-pandemic employment levels, store shelves were empty, gas prices are up 60% & inflation is 7.5%. This isn’t hard Matt. https://t.co/TYyQXicagV — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@TheRightWingM) March 4, 2022

People retuning to jobs they were illegally forced to leave because of unlawful mandates isn’t job growth. That’s why. https://t.co/0ghziNR2MR — 🤍eve🤍 (@eveforamerica) March 4, 2022

It’s really that simple, but “Biden boom” or something.

