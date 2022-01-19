President Biden and his administration have just hit a new low in the Real Clear Politics polling average, but that’s not about to stop the gaslighting from being dialed up to eleven in response to an approval rating that continues to plummet:

Trump’s last year: -9.4 million jobs

Biden’s first year: +6.4 million jobs The most jobs lost in one year vs the most jobs gained in one year, ever. Thanks to Biden’s American Rescue Plan and the competent vaccination effort it funded. pic.twitter.com/a0zi8gRv63 — Jesse Lee (@JesseLee46) January 19, 2022

Naturally that was enough to earn a retweet from Biden chief of staff Ronald Klain:

Nice try, but no:

The Senior Advisor for Communications to the Economic Council is being dishonest with statistics. https://t.co/eX6oQ11bpe — Spencer Gardner (@spencerg83) January 19, 2022

That level of dishonesty might earn somebody a promotion and a raise.

They’re trying to spin a failed rebound. https://t.co/Stbzk17Dzc — Woobie✨Tuesday (@WoobieTuesday) January 19, 2022

Also, Democrats shutting down businesses in 2020 does not mean jobs were lost because of Trump’s policies, even though that’s clearly what the Biden administration would like everybody to believe.

Tweet through it Jesse. You're doing just great. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 19, 2022

Nobody’s buying the alternate reality this administration is trying to create.

uhhhh that is not a net gain that is a gain on losses but still losing 3 million jobs… You also purposefully ignoring the fact 2020 was a PANDEMIC where we were forced to close business by government force. — Dr.Distracto (@DrDistracto0) January 19, 2022

They literally think you're stupid. https://t.co/0q8NTdcqnC — Alex Buhr (@Triggered_2020) January 19, 2022

They certainly hope everybody’s stupid.

Do a chart on inflation showing the highest inflation in 40 years. — Les Hathaway (@les_hathaway) January 19, 2022

They lie through their teeth. https://t.co/wEI0I13n2v — Billydipshit (@TallNweird) January 19, 2022

At this point it’s all they’ve got.

