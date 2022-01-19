President Biden and his administration have just hit a new low in the Real Clear Politics polling average, but that’s not about to stop the gaslighting from being dialed up to eleven in response to an approval rating that continues to plummet:

Naturally that was enough to earn a retweet from Biden chief of staff Ronald Klain:

Nice try, but no:

That level of dishonesty might earn somebody a promotion and a raise.

Also, Democrats shutting down businesses in 2020 does not mean jobs were lost because of Trump’s policies, even though that’s clearly what the Biden administration would like everybody to believe.

Nobody’s buying the alternate reality this administration is trying to create.

They certainly hope everybody’s stupid.

At this point it’s all they’ve got.

